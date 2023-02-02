Understanding lifetime value (LTV) for subscription apps
- Growth
What is LTV? Understand why it matters, its limitations, and how RevenueCat helps.
Peter Meinertzhagen
Content @ RevenueCat
Helping developers make more money by sharing best practices from the most successful subscription apps.
What is LTV? Understand why it matters, its limitations, and how RevenueCat helps.
Check out the highlights, replays, and a few gems you might’ve missed along the way.
How to use customer feedback from NPS surveys to drive growth
Understanding the optimal timing for re-engaging users
Exploring the challenges and innovations behind the EU's first third-party iOS App Store in the wake of new Apple regulations.
Innovation isn't accidental, it's designed.
Is this a meaningful successor to SKAdNetwork?
With some of the best monetized productivity apps on the App Store, what can startups learn from the biggest company in the world?
It takes time and a lot of hard work, but content, and the community that builds up around it, can help drive long-term sustainable growth.
Could weekly subscriptions, web-to-app, and empathy-based onboarding be your next unlocks for growth?
How value creation, value delivery, and value capture form the backbone of sustainable subscription app growth.
What are total addressable market, serviceable addressable market, and serviceable obtainable market and how should you use them?
Our entire suite of features come standard and it's free to get started.