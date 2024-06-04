This June, we’re coming to New York!

See you there?

We are thrilled to head back to New York city from June 24th to June 28th! We’re preparing for an action-packed week filled with events and meetings, and hope to see you while we’re in town. Here’s a sneak peek into what we have planned:

Winners’ animated ads on Times Square billboard

First off, congratulations to the winners of our recent billboard giveaway! Throughout the entire week, the winners’ animated ads will be showcased on a digital billboard in Times Square. This is a unique opportunity for these apps to gain exposure in one of the world’s most iconic locations, and you should expect to see clips of these apps on Times Square on our Twitter and LinkedIn during the week. Read more about the giveaway.

Attending App Promotion Summit New York

On June 27th, we’ll be attending the App Promotion Summit (APS) New York conference. APS is always a great way to connect with – and learn from – app developers, marketers, and industry leaders. Be sure to drop by our booth to grab some of our amazing swag, including our brand new RevenueCat plushie. We can’t wait to meet you and talk about how RevenueCat will help grow your app business.

Live Sub Club podcast recording

David Barnard, our Growth Advocate and host of the Sub Club podcast, will be recording a live episode during App Promotion Summit. David will be joined by Steven Meyers, Senior Vice President of Growth for Babbel, a leading language learning app. Like all Sub Club episodes, this live recording promises to be insightful and packed with valuable growth strategies and industry insights. See it live, from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM in the Main Conference Room or find it in your Sub Club podcast feed in a few weeks.

Exclusive after-party at 701West

After the conference, we’re hosting an exclusive after-party at 701West, which offers a stunning view of our Times Square billboard. This is a chance to network in a relaxed setting with industry peers and the RevenueCat team. Due to limited availability, we’re asking interested attendees to reach out to their RevenueCat contacts for an invite. While we would love to accommodate everyone, we will be confirming attendance selectively to ensure a fantastic experience for all.

Visiting local developers

On June 25th, 26th, and 28th, we want to visit local apps and app developers in New York City. We’re eager to meet you, share some of our coolest swag, and provide custom benchmarks and tactical advice based on our experience working with over 30,000 apps. If you’d like us to drop by your office, use the Calendly link below to book a time with our team. We’re looking forward to these personalized sessions and the opportunity to share some actionable tips and tricks.

Book your session here.

See you in New York!

This trip is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience, and we can’t wait to connect with the vibrant app community in New York City. Stay tuned for more updates, and if you’re in town, make sure to come say hi!