RevenueCat is coming to Tokyo for try!Swift, meetups and meetings

Join us from March 18th in Tokyo: We'd love to meet!

Book a meeting with the team Where to meet RevenueCat in Tokyo Mobile Dev Japan meetup #1 – March 18 Tokyo Flutter lunch – March 19 Subscription App Growth meeting – March 19 React Native Meetup #15 – March 19 Indie Beers Tokyo #2 – March 19 Yakatabune.swift – March 21 try!Swift Tokyo – March 22 – 24

We’re excited for our first official RevenueCat trip to Japan! From March 18th to March 22nd, you’ll find RevenueCats throughout the city of Tokyo for try!Swift and across a number of other events, and we’d love to see you there.

Book a meeting with the team

Before telling you about all the places you’ll be able to meet RevenueCat, we’d love to invite RevenueCat users and other Tokyo based subscription apps to book a meeting with the team. We’ll have engineers, mobile marketing experts, and our co-founder and CTO Miguel traveling the city to connect with developers, mobile marketers, and other folks involved in subscription apps.

Book one of the available meeting slots here

We’ll come with unique data on the Japanese subscription app market, technical expertise, and gifts 🎁

Note that, when booking a meeting, you will have the opportunity to let us know if you’d like a Japanese interpreter present. We’ll bring one along if helpful.

Where to meet RevenueCat in Tokyo

During the week, we’ll attend and organize multiple meetups, aimed at mobile engineers and other types of subscription app professionals:

Mobile Dev Japan meetup #1 – March 18

Register to attend

On March 18th, we’re heading to DeNA for the first edition of Mobile Dev Japan meetup, a meetup for English speaking mobile developers in Japan. RevenueCat engineer Josh Holtz will take the stage to talk about building a mobile paywall in 15 minutes flat. We’re happy to be able to sponsor drinks and snacks, and bring along some cool swag for attendees.

Tokyo Flutter lunch – March 19

Register to attend

Tuesday, from 11:30 to 14:00, we’re organizing an informal lunch for Tokyo Flutter developers in THE CORE KITCHEN / SPACE. Meet our engineers, while enjoying a social gathering with amazing food and, obviously, some swag!

Subscription App Growth meeting – March 19

Register to attend

Staying in THE CORE KITCHEN / SPACE, we’re excited to host a meetup on Tuesday evening from 17:00 to 20:00. Speakers from ZOZO, Adjust, and more will join us to discuss subscription app growth in- and outside Japan, followed by a social gathering. During the event, we will present some unique insights derived from RevenueCat’s data on Japanese subscribers and Japanese subscription apps.

React Native Meetup #15 – March 19

Register to attend

Tuesday evening, March 19, we’re excited to sponsor and attend React Native Meetup #15 at Timee’s Tokyo office. RevenueCat engineer Josh Holtz will speak about building and targeting playwalls in React Native, as part of a program featuring other local React Native developers. The meetup features a social gathering, and – of course – we’ll bring some RevenueCat swag for attendees!

Indie Beers Tokyo #2 – March 19

Register to attend

Also on Tuesday evening, we’ll sponsor and attend the second edition of Indie Beers, Tokyo. From 19:00, at Hobgoblin, we welcome local indie developers to meet, exchange ideas, and help each other. Spot the RevenueCat team in their red t-shirts and say hi! 🍻

Yakatabune.swift – March 21

Register to attend

On Thursday evening, during a Tokyo Bay cruise, Swift developers from Japan and abroad will come together for an evening of talks, food, drinks, and good company. RevenueCat engineer (and writer of the definitive guide to Swift UI and StoreKit 2) Josh Holtz will speak about paywalls, and hang out 🛥️

try!Swift Tokyo – March 22 – 24

Get your ticket

The conference that brought us to Tokyo to begin with: try!Swift! We’re excited to be a platinum sponsor for this first edition in a few years.

In addition to our CTO and co-founder Miguel Carranza, you’ll be able to meet RevenueCat engineers and product experts, and get some – very – exclusive swag at the RevenueCat booth. We had something special made for the occasion, that you won’t want to miss out on.

See you in Tokyo soon!