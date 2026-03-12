Bigger, better, simpler: what’s new in 2026 RevenueCat is now on the approved software list It’s about more than just a discount How to take advantage of this program The future is bright for Turkish apps

Türkiye’s Presidential Decree No. 10962 (effective January 1, 2026) expands government support for service exports, reimbursing eligible Turkish companies for 50% of certain software, marketing, hosting, and platform costs. RevenueCat is now on the approved software list, allowing Turkish developers to reclaim 50% of their RevenueCat subscription fees.

Every so often, a government does something that makes the entire app industry sit up and take notice. We saw it with the Digital Markets Act in the EU, and we’ve seen it with the ongoing antitrust debates in the US. But it’s rare to see a government step in not to regulate, but to accelerate

That’s what’s happening in Türkiye right now. And it’s a big deal

As of January 1, 2026, a new presidential decree (No. 10962) has gone into effect, completely overhauling the country’s support for service-based exports. While some of these supports have been around for a while, this new decree consolidates them, simplifies the rules, and in many cases, massively increases the amount of money developers can get back

And the big news for RevenueCat users? RevenueCat is now on the official “approved software” list, which means if you’re an eligible Turkish company, you can get 50% of your RevenueCat subscription fees reimbursed by the government

This isn’t just another tax credit. It’s a direct subsidy on the cost of growth. Let’s break down what’s changed, and why it matters for developers both inside and outside of Türkiye

Bigger, better, simpler: what’s new in 2026 Copy link to this section

For years, Türkiye has offered support to its IT sector. But the old system (under Decree 5447) was a complex web of tiered limits and inflation-adjusted caps. The new Decree 10962 sweeps that away in favor of a simpler, more generous framework. The support rate is still 50% for most programs, but the annual limits have been substantially increased across the board

Here’s a quick comparison of the old vs. new annual limits for a typical app developer:

Support Program Old Decree 5447 (2024 limits) New Decree 10962 Change Software License 50%, ~1.83M TL/yr 50%, 2.5M TL/yr +37% Platform Commission 50%, 2.5M TL/app (top 3), 600K TL/app (rest) 50%, 4M TL/app (all 10), 20M TL total ~70% effective increase Digital Product Promo 50%, 10M TL/app (top 3), 1.2M TL/app (rest) 50%, 15M TL/app (all 10), 50M TL total ~50% per-product increase Hosting 50%, 1M TL/yr 50%, 5M TL/yr 5x increase General Marketing 50%, ~11M TL/yr 50%, 25M TL/yr ~2.3x increase

Two changes are particularly massive:

The end of tiered limits: Under the old system, support for platform commissions and marketing dropped off a cliff after your first few apps. Now, every app (up to 10) gets the same high per-product cap. This is a huge win for studios with a portfolio of apps Huge cap increases: The total amount you can claim for platform commissions has nearly doubled, and the hosting support has gone up 5x. This is a direct injection of capital into the growth loop of an app business

RevenueCat is now on the approved software list Copy link to this section

The Software License Support program isn’t new, but our inclusion on the approved list is. As of the latest update to the “Desteklenen Yazılım Lisansları Listesi” (Supported Software Licenses List), RevenueCat is now officially included

What this means is simple: If you are an eligible Turkish company, you can now get 50% of your RevenueCat subscription fees reimbursed by the government

This fundamentally changes the ROI of using RevenueCat for Turkish developers. The best-in-class infrastructure for managing subscriptions, analyzing data, and running experiments now comes with a 50% government-funded discount. It makes the decision to build, measure, and grow your app with proper tooling a no-brainer

It’s about more than just a discount Copy link to this section

Getting 50% back on your RevenueCat bill is great. But the real power here is how these incentives work together. The Turkish government isn’t just giving you a discount on tools; it’s subsidizing the entire engine of your app’s growth

Think about it:

You use RevenueCat to manage your subscription infrastructure and get a single source of truth for your revenue data. The government reimburses you for 50% of your RevenueCat subscription under the Software License Support program. You use RevenueCat’s charts and analytics to create the reports you need to claim 50% of your App Store and Play Store commissions back from the government. You use RevenueCat’s Experiments and Paywalls to optimize your pricing and increase conversion, growing your top-line revenue. You take that extra revenue and the money you got back from commissions and reinvest it into user acquisition, knowing the government will reimburse you for 50% of that marketing spend.

This is a virtuous cycle. RevenueCat becomes the system of record that not only helps you grow faster but also unlocks the government funding to fuel that growth. The data you need to claim your commission and marketing reimbursements is right there in your RevenueCat dashboard

How to take advantage of this program Copy link to this section

If you’re a developer in Türkiye, you’re probably wondering how to get started. The program is administered through the Ministry of Trade, and requires membership in the Service Exporters’ Association (HİB) and applications via the Destek Yönetim Sistemi (DYS)

Navigating government programs can be complex, but the opportunity is too big to ignore. To make it easier for local developers, we’ve been working closely with our partners in Istanbul, Neon Apps. The Neon Apps team provides free, local-language support to RevenueCat users, and they have deep expertise in helping Turkish companies navigate these incentive programs. If you’re a RevenueCat customer in Türkiye and want hands-on help to make sure you’re getting every lira you’re entitled to, get in touch with us and we’ll connect you with the team at Neon

The future is bright for Turkish apps Copy link to this section

This new decree is a clear signal that the Turkish government understands the power of the app economy and is willing to make serious investments in its growth. For developers in Türkiye, it’s a golden opportunity to scale faster and more profitably than ever before. For the rest of us, it’s a fascinating development to watch – and a reminder that the next great app can come from anywhere

We’re incredibly excited to be a part of this new chapter for the Turkish app community and to help them build the next generation of globally successful apps