Aja Beckett created Shotsy, the go-to mobile app for GLP-1 medication tracking. She turned her personal health journey into a product loved by thousands, focusing on authenticity, user-first design, and a mission to empower people on similar paths.

Before building one of the most trusted tools for people on GLP-1 medications, Aja Beckett was navigating a string of indie app experiments. Each had promise, but none found traction until she started building for herself. As she began taking GLP-1s, the need for a better tracking tool became impossible to ignore.

On this episode of Launched, Aja shares how a personal need sparked a product that quickly became a movement within one of the fastest-growing health categories on the App Store.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=553qajdB_HU

Authenticity before anything else

Unlike past projects, Shotsy didn’t chase trends or solve a generic need. Aja built the app as a direct response to her own health experience, which meant she understood what mattered. Tracking doses, navigating side effects, and making better decisions with her doctor were non-negotiables. “All the important stuff is free,” she says, reflecting a values-first approach that still drives the roadmap.

The result was a product that users shared, screenshotted, and asked for by name. And so, there was an apparent demand.

Start small, stay smart

Even before launch, traction showed up in the form of spreadsheet threads, subreddit buzz, and beta testers who filled up in minutes. Instead of raising money right away or launching everywhere at once, Aja focused on building what people needed most. That included refining her ASO strategy, staying focused on App Store search, and delivering value from day one.

Her seventh app, Shotsy, became the one that stuck, not because it was the flashiest but because it met people exactly where they were. Users weren’t looking for a “weight loss app.”

They were seeking support for a profoundly personal journey.

Building trust, not virality

Aja didn’t set out to build a social loop, but her users made one anyway. Screenshots of Shotsy’s colorful charts began showing up across communities, sparking word-of-mouth growth. She hasn’t spent a dollar on ads. Instead, she’s reinvested in features that help users feel supported and stay consistent. “You can use it for free forever,” she explains, with premium features designed more as thank-you bonuses than locked essentials.

Later, Aja raised a small pre-seed round to protect what she’d already built. As competitors emerged, her goal was to keep the most trusted app in the hands of those who needed it most.

Conclusion

From a solo side project to a breakout health product, Shotsy’s story is a masterclass in building with empathy. If you’re working on something personal, this episode is a reminder of what can happen when you listen closely, stay real, and let your users lead the way.