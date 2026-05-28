The question isn’t if reactivation works; it’s whether you’re set up to capture it.

When reactivation happens, the most 1. The use case 2. Subscription duration 3. Category 4. Price Point 5. Geography Reactivation only comes after activation and habit building Start by reviewing activation Then check habit formation Reactivation is a growing opportunity Is reactivation worth it for you? The reactivation impact calculator The churned list is getting bigger every month

About 20% of churned monthly subscribers reactivate on their own (up from 13.7% in 2025 to 20.1% in 2026, SOSA). Whether it’s worth pursuing depends on use case, subscription duration, category, price point, and geography – in that order. Don’t bother until activation and habit formation are solved. The post ends with a calculator that sizes your specific opportunity using RevenueCat data.

Imagine you’re dating someone you really like and they suddenly end the relationship. Do you jump straight back onto the apps, chasing someone new? Or do you pause and ask the harder question: why? And maybe, if it feels fixable, try to convince them to give it another go.

I’m very glad my husband chose the second option when I got a classic case of cold feet months into our courtship. Otherwise, nearly ten years later, we wouldn’t still be together.

Most apps default to the first approach. They get caught up in the chase – dating as acquisition – endlessly pursuing the rush of new users rather than asking the ones who leave why they left. But reactivation is a huge, often-overlooked opportunity for apps that truly engage their audience.

Of course, not every relationship is salvageable. Sometimes they’ve found a better fit (whether that’s another app or another person), you’re out of their price range (a high-maintenance relationship), or they simply no longer need what you offer (they prefer the single life). But in many cases, users do come back. They might need your app again, or they might just be open to giving you a second chance.

Reactivation isn’t a universal strategy, but for the right apps, it’s one worth serious consideration.

When reactivation happens, the most Copy link to this section

Reactivation is fascinating because it varies widely by price point, category, subscription length, and even geography. For one app, it can be a huge growth lever; for another, barely worth the effort.

Let’s break down the five key factors that shape reactivation:

The use case Subscription duration Category Price point Geography

I’ve tried to rank them by impact on reactivation.

1. The use case Copy link to this section

Dan Layfield, founder of Subscription Index, makes a great point in the SOSA 2026 report: “Users reactivate when the problem comes back, not when your win-back email lands.”

All the factors we cover are irrelevant if there is no reason for your users to come back. With a short-term use case, you won’t see high reactivation, no matter what the category and price point data suggest. As Dan puts it:

“The best products at win-back strategies serve a problem that recurs in the user’s life. Think about dating apps – you cancel when you’re in a relationship and come back when it ends. The same pattern plays out in fitness, entertainment, and any category where need is cyclical.”

Dan also highlights that there are different durations apps get used for on a Sub Club episode, and which one you fall into will impact your reactivation potential, and also how and when you can reactivate users:

Cyclical apps. These are the gold standard for reactivation. The user’s need naturally returns, often predictably. Dating, fitness, and weight management all fall into this bucket, whether it’s a breakup, a New Year reset, or a looming holiday. If you have a strong user context, you can almost anticipate when they’ll be back. Daily habit apps. Here, usage is ongoing, but fragile. Users don’t “finish” the product; they drift away. Reactivation is less about timing and more about emotion: why did they fall out of the habit, and what would pull them back in? Think meditation, language learning, or journaling. Winning these users back means tapping into motivation, guilt, identity, whatever drove the habit in the first place. Project-based apps. These are tied to specific, short-term goals. Once the task is done, the user leaves, but may return when a similar need arises. Photo editing, CV builders, productivity tools, and reactivation exists, but it’s irregular and often harder to predict.

And then there’s a potential fourth category worth calling out:

AI apps (the wildcard)

AI products don’t fit neatly into any one bucket. Users often cycle through them by trying, churning, experimenting with competitors, and occasionally returning when something falls short elsewhere. That creates a unique dynamic: higher churn, but also surprisingly high reactivation potential. The trigger isn’t always a life event; it’s comparative value.

Before investing in reactivation, ask a more fundamental question: Does your user have a reason to come back at all?

If you’re seeing strong activation and usage but consistently low reactivation, it may not be a failure of strategy. It might just be the nature of your product.

2. Subscription duration Copy link to this section

Monthly subscriptions have always been tied to a more “let me give it a go” mindset, so it’s no surprise that, across geographies, price points, and most categories, they consistently deliver the highest reactivation rates.

This usually ranges from 18% to 24%, far exceeding the annual reactivation rate, which is more commonly around 4-6%. While the SOSA report only looks at overall reactivation rather than by subscription type, I’ve seen monthly subscriptions reactivate as annual subscriptions; users cancel their monthly plan after testing the app and then upgrade to an annual plan.

Annual subscription churn, it is sad to say, is much harder to reverse. They’ve spent a lot, they’ve decided to leave, and they aren’t likely to come back soon. At a 4-6% reactivation rate, you’re going to have to do a lot of sweet talking and work to get them back.

Interestingly, monthly reactivation exceeds the weekly reactivation rate, while weekly subscriptions are often used to try out an app; they reactivate at only 7-10%. My theory is that this is likely due to short-term use cases or users not having enough time to really get into the habit of using the app.

Now there are some categories where this varies, which brings us on to another major factor: category.

3. Category Copy link to this section

From the State of Subscription App Report, we can see high variance in reactivation rates across categories.

There are a few key honorary mentions among the many categories covered:

A. Productivity

36.1% reactivation rate for monthly subscriptions. This category is heavily skewed toward monthly subscriptions due to the nature of SaaS products, but I also believe AI is playing a role in driving this even higher, especially as it has increased significantly since last year (more on this later).

There is a lot of “serial dating” with AI tools, with users testing and trying a variety of new products. We know from the report that there is higher churn in AI apps, which could also be contributing to this greater reactivation opportunity.

B. Gaming

Here, users rarely come back; it is the lowest average reactivation category. Lose them, and you’re gone for good, despite their addictive nature. This may be a case of player fatigue. Churn seems to be more permanent in this category. I’m an example of this for sure; since beating my Township addiction driven by their strong gamification, I haven’t been back (sorry, my little farm).

C. Shopping

Shopping and gaming are the only categories where weekly reactivation outperforms monthly subscriptions. For shopping, this reflects the more transactional and seasonal usage of shopping apps.

So, certain categories need to consider reactivation more seriously than others, as do certain price-point apps. A health & fitness app on mid-range monthly pricing can expect around 12% reactivation from its churned pool. A productivity app at the same price point sits at 36% for monthly subscriptions. Same effort, three times the return, which is why category is a key variable to consider.

4. Price Point Copy link to this section

The higher the price point, the more likely a monthly user will come back. The difference is significant: high-priced monthly apps reactivate at 28.9%, nearly double the 15.4% seen in low-priced apps.

With high-priced apps, this could result from a higher initial commitment and a higher perceived value, making users more willing to return.

Interestingly, price point reactivation varies barely between weekly and yearly subscriptions. Only high-priced annuals are notably lower (4.4%) than low- and mid-priced apps (5.8% and 5.6%, respectively). Once a high-paying annual user is gone, they are hard to win back, so the focus should be on retention rather than reactivation.

So, high-priced apps with monthly subscriptions tend to have a bigger opportunity around reactivation. Now, what about geography?

5. Geography Copy link to this section

I’ve seen some interesting differences in behavior from analyzing the geography graphs from SOSA (yes, I’m a huge nerd, I know). But reactivation – I am sad to admit – disappointed me.

Compared to other factors, geography plays only a minor role, especially compared to acquisition and retention, where we tend to see more variance.

Overall, Asia-Pacific leads in monthly reactivation at 24%, while North America is the lowest at around 18%; US users tend to be more decisive when canceling, at least when it comes to monthly subscriptions. MEA and Western Europe show slightly stronger yearly retention, indicating potentially longer-term user commitment.

Given how small the variance is compared to category and price point, geography is the least actionable of the five factors for most apps.

Now, with so many factors that cause variation, how on earth do you know if reactivation matters for you? Slow down. First, you need to make sure you’ve got a strong foundation in place.

Reactivation only comes after activation and habit building Copy link to this section

Even if your calculations show that reactivation is a huge opportunity, before you get excited and start working out how to win users back and give them another chance, there’s another factor you need to check first:

When are they zoning out of the relationship? Were they ever in it to begin with?

If we were to stick with the dating trope, it would be: did they lose feelings, or did they never really have them in the first place?

Okay, I’ll drop the analogy now, that’s enough from a married woman.

Start by reviewing activation Copy link to this section

If someone canceled after three days and never used your core features, winning them back isn’t a reactivation problem – it’s an activation problem wearing a reactivation costume (a real reactivation catfish).

Check your activation first. The signals that suggest you need to fix this before anything else:

Trial-to-paid conversion is lower than you’d expect

New users aren’t reaching your core features in the first week

Day 7 retention is low

The most useful thing you can do here is identify which early behavior best predicts long-term retention for your specific app. That’s your activation benchmark. If users aren’t hitting it, that’s where the work is.

Then check habit formation Copy link to this section

It’s possible users activate fine, but never build the habit of coming back. Think of the journaling app you enthusiastically started in January. The stretching app that worked great until you went on holiday and somehow never picked it back up (the New Year’s subscription hangover is a real thing).

The signals here are slightly different:

Monthly subscribers churning at higher-than-expected rates in months 2-4

Annual subscribers canceling before they’ve had a chance to get value

Usage dropping off sharply around weeks 4-8

You need to ensure you’re building lasting habits.

If activation looks healthy and habit formation is holding up, then yes, reactivation is the lever worth pulling. And if the data backs it up, it’s worth pulling hard.

Reactivation is a growing opportunity Copy link to this section

Here’s what makes reactivation different from almost every other growth lever: the opportunity gets bigger without you doing anything.

Every month that passes, more of your users churn. That’s the bad news.

The good news is that each of those churned subscribers joins a pool that only ever grows. Unlike acquisition, where you have to constantly work to fill the top of the funnel, the reactivation pool accumulates automatically.

An app churning 200 subscribers a month has 2,400 former subscribers after a year, and 4,800 after two years. At the SOSA 2026, the average reactivation rate of 20% for monthly subscribers, that’s already 480 to 960 subscribers a year coming back without a single win-back campaign running.

To put that in revenue terms: if your monthly plan is $12, that’s between $23,000 and $46,000 in recovered annual revenue, just from organic return behavior, assuming a modest four-month average hold period post-reactivation.

Now imagine actively working on it.

It is even growing year on year

Reactivation rates aren’t static, and the shift from 2025 to 2026 is significant enough to be worth paying attention to.

Overall, monthly reactivation has jumped from 13.7% in SOSA 2025 to 20.1% in SOSA 2026. That’s nearly a 50% increase in a single year. Most of this movement is largely explained by one category.

Productivity went from 17.1% to 36.1%, more than doubling in twelve months. The timing aligns directly with the mainstream adoption of AI tools. In 2024, users were still discovering AI apps. By 2025, they’d had enough time to try several, be disappointed by at least one, and circle back to tools they previously wrote off. The churn-and-return cycle that defines AI app usage has become a defining feature of the Productivity category, and it’s pulling the entire industry average up with it.

But even by geography, we see that every region saw monthly reactivation rise substantially, though North America rose the least, moving from 14.1% to 18.0%.

Whilst productivity skews the overall averages, almost all categories saw a slight increase:

I expect this trend will continue, with competition leading to more “let me test a few apps” behavior in other categories too.

Lean into the compounding effect as you grow

This has a compounding effect that most teams don’t account for. As your app grows, the churned pool grows with it. Reactivation as a share of total growth becomes more significant over time, not less. It’s why the most mature consumer apps – think Duolingo, dating apps, streaming services – treat reactivation as a core pillar of growth strategy, not an afterthought. They’ve simply been around long enough for the maths to become impossible to ignore.

So while reactivation might not be worth prioritizing when you’re just starting out, and your churned pool is small, it’s worth putting a flag in the calendar to revisit. The question to ask yourself every six months is: how big is my churned pool now, and what percentage of my growth could come from there rather than from new acquisition?

The answer tends to get more interesting over time.

Is reactivation worth it for you? Copy link to this section

Here’s a rough decision guide before you use the calculator:

Reactivation is likely worth prioritizing if:

Your use case is cyclical (dating, fitness, weight management, seasonal) or a daily habit (meditation, language learning, journaling)

Monthly subscriptions make up a meaningful share of your base

You’re in Productivity, Photo & Video, Media & Entertainment, or Social & Lifestyle

Your activation and early retention metrics are healthy

Deprioritize reactivation if:

You’re in Gaming, the data suggests that once they’re gone, they’re gone

Your use case is genuinely one-and-done with no natural trigger for return

You haven’t yet solved activation or habit formation – fix the leaky bucket first

Now, if you think reactivation is an opportunity for you, it’s time to bring out the big guns. By which I mean my reactivation impact calculator.

The reactivation impact calculator Copy link to this section

I’ll be honest about how this started. I was going to include a simple calculation in this article – a back-of-the-envelope number you could plug your churn rate into and get a rough revenue figure out of. That was the plan.

Then I started doing it properly. I pulled the SOSA data, started adjusting for category, then for price tier, then for subscription mix, and about an hour in I had a spreadsheet with seventeen tabs and a mild obsession I couldn’t quite explain to my husband.

The rough number I’d originally planned wasn’t just imprecise; it was misleading. A productivity app at a high price point and a gaming app at a low price point have almost nothing in common from a reactivation standpoint. Giving them the same benchmark would be worse than giving them no benchmark at all.

So I went back to the drawing board and built a proper one.

I’m slightly ashamed to admit how excited I got about the second version. My goal was simple: make something that could take your actual RevenueCat data (which is easy to access and doesn’t take long to pull) and tell you whether reactivation is worth your time, and if so, roughly how much it’s worth. Not a generic industry average, but your number, for your app, accounting for the factors that actually move the needle.

It took longer than expected, partly because the maths kept getting more interesting the deeper I went, and partly because I kept finding new edge cases (quarterly plans, anyone?). I stripped it back in the end to keep it simple.

A huge thanks to Ethan Garr, fellow growth advisor, who answered my increasingly specific questions with patience I did not deserve and gave suggestions that meaningfully improved the model.

The result gives you three scenarios – conservative, realistic, and optimistic – based on your category benchmark from SOSA 2026, adjusted for your price tier and subscription mix. It uses your actual subscriber data from RevenueCat, where available, and falls back to the SOSA benchmark otherwise.

The calculator takes into account everything we’ve covered – your category benchmark from SOSA 2026, your price tier, and your actual subscriber data from RevenueCat. It shows you three scenarios (conservative, realistic, optimistic) based on your specific profile, not a generic industry average.

Here’s how to fill it in:

Select your app category. This sets your SOSA 2026 reactivation benchmark. Enter your pricing per plan type: monthly, annual, weekly, or quarterly. This adjusts the benchmark for your price tier (high-priced monthly apps reactivate at nearly double the rate of low-priced ones). Find your active subscriber counts in RevenueCat → Charts → Active Subscriptions. Segment by Product Duration. Take the last 3 months and average them. Find your monthly churn in RevenueCat → Charts → Active Subscriptions Movement. Segment by Product Duration. Same 3-month average. Add your reactivation count if you have it. The same chart, but filter by Product Duration rather than segment. This makes the model significantly more accurate.

It should take you about five to ten minutes to fill in. Please don’t take the output as gospel; it still doesn’t capture everything (regional pricing differences, for instance, which I consciously decided not to include before I ended up with twenty-three spreadsheet tabs). But it should give you a defensible enough number to answer the question that actually matters: is this worth focusing on?

You’ll get a worst / mid / best case scenario, and you can even play through different scenarios. If you want to share this internally, I’ve written copy-and-paste text explaining how the calculator works.

Again, a special thanks to Ethan Garr, a fellow growth advisor, who helped me build this, taking all the lessons he learned from vibe coding a subscription app.

The churned list is getting bigger every month Copy link to this section

The problem isn’t that reactivation doesn��’t work. The data shows it does – significantly, for the right apps. The question is whether it works for yours, and whether the opportunity is big enough to act on right now.

What we know: a meaningful share of your churned subscribers will come back whether you do anything or not, but there is still a lot you can do to improve that – from winback campaigns to retargeting ads to improving your cancellation flow. The ones who return are the ones for whom your app genuinely solved something. Your job isn’t to convince people who were never going to stay; it’s to be ready for the ones who are.

The churned list you’ve been ignoring is getting bigger every month. The question isn’t whether reactivation works. The question is whether you’re there when your user is ready to come back.

In Part 2, we’ll get into what a reactivation program actually looks like: timing, segmentation, channels, Apple win-back offers, web billing discount flows, and retargeting – the how behind the why.