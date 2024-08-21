Get early access to a new subscription app benchmarking tool

Discover new growth opportunities for your app with the Subscription Value Loop benchmarking tool — powered by RevenueCat data.

We’re thrilled to announce a new Subscription Value Loop benchmarking tool, designed by Phil Carter, filled to the gills with RevenueCat data to give you unparalleled insights into your app’s performance.

Harness the power of the Subscription Value Loop

We’ve partnered with Phil Carter, founder of Elemental Growth and creator of the Subscription Value Loop framework, to bring you a tool that doesn’t just show you numbers — it shows you opportunities.

The Subscription Value Loop is a powerful framework that breaks down the engine of subscription app growth into three key steps:

Value Creation: How effectively your app solves user problems and delivers its core promise. Value Delivery: How efficiently you connect users with your app’s value. Value Capture: How well you convert the value you’ve created into subscription revenue.

Phil’s new benchmarking tool will map directly to these crucial areas, allowing you to see exactly where you’re excelling and where there’s room for improvement.

Powered by RevenueCat’s proprietary data

What sets this tool apart is the framework and data behind it. We’re leveraging RevenueCat’s billions of dollars worth of subscription app data to provide you with the most accurate, up-to-date benchmarks in the industry. This isn’t just any data — it’s an updated slice of data straight from the State of Subscription Apps report, used by tens of thousands of developers.

Why this matters for your app

Imagine being able to:

See how your user acquisition costs stack up against similar apps in your category

Benchmark your conversion rates at different stages of the user journey

Compare your retention metrics with top performers in your field

Understand if your pricing strategy is optimized for your market

Do all of the above, specifically for your app’s category and geographic focus

This tool will give you all that and more, helping you make data-driven decisions to fuel your app’s growth.

