Deep Dish Swift 2024
In 2024, Deep Dish Swift is organizing its second conference in Chicago. The event's objective is to unite developers from various backgrounds and experience levels in a welcoming atmosphere.
Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 12:00 AM – Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 12:00 AM
Josh Holtz established Deep Dish Swift in September 2022 fueled by his profound affection for developer conferences. It endeavors to facilitate the exchange of insights and expertise through a diverse array of speakers, fostering inclusivity and collaboration within the community.