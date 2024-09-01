RevenueCatRevenueCat
Streaming and Entertainment

Build and grow your cross-platform streaming app

Deliver a seamless OTT subscriber experience across Roku, iOS, Android, and the web and get the data you need to drive growth.

Easily manage subscriptions across Roku, iOS, Android & Web

Platforms

A flawless cross-platform experience for you...

Stay ahead of platform changes. Our dedicated team of engineers handle updates, while you focus on developing features that matter.

Just one API

instead of one for each platform

and for your subscribers

  • Maximize stream time

    Let your customers subscribe and access content on all devices with ease.

  • Validate identity effortlessly

    Maintain a unified subscriber identity no matter where your users subscribe.

  • Simplify cross-platform

    Match subscribers to their subscriptions, content, or bundles they have access to.

Use unified cross-platform data to

  • 1

    Drive profitable growth

    Send actionable real-time data between RevenueCat and your marketing attribution tools to measure the performance of your campaigns.

  • 2

    Make informed decisions faster

    Leverage predictive analytics to understand the anticipated pay-back period of your campaign cohorts.

  • 3

    Improve retention and engagement

    Trigger smart lifecycle campaigns and target churned users with win-back messaging based on real-time events—no matter where they happen.

Solutions for every team

Make reliable cross-platform data and easy-to-use growth tools accessible to everyone.

Engineering

Stop spending time on platform updates and edge cases — build great features instead.

Marketing

Grow revenue with a single source of truth for your subscription data that connects with your existing marketing stack.

Product

Streamline your product's growth with easy management of pricing, paywalls, and A/B tests, backed by actionable data.

Support

Provide better customer support with a unified view of subscriptions, making it easy to resolve issues and tailor support.

Data teams

Free your data team from ad-hoc requests, troubleshooting, and double-checking accuracy.

Leadership

Make better decisions with an accurate view of the performance of your subscription business.

Ready to grow?

Our entire suite of features come standard and it's free to get started.

