A seamless cross-platform experience — for you and your users

RevenueCat and Stripe partner together to make scaling your web subscription business to mobile simple.

Top apps trust RevenueCat and Stripe

Expanding to mobile is a huge growth opportunity and a huge pain

Identity Validation

How do you match subscriber identity to the right user and ensure that mapping remains consistent across devices?

Cross platform entitlements

Understanding who your subscribers are across your platforms is one thing — but then how do you determine what subscriptions, content, or bundles they’re entitled to?

Building and maintaining infrastructure

Are you equipped to spend hundreds of engineering hours to implement in-app purchases using the app stores’ native solutions —and hundreds more reacting to regular platform changes?

Getting data to your tech stack

Are you prepared to uniquely merge and structure purchase data from each platform on the way in to your tech stack or build and maintain several different data pipelines for each tool you use?

RevenueCat and Stripe handle everything for you, so you can focus on running your business

Ensure every user has a flawless experience

RevenueCat's backend verifies and validates receipts associated with customers across Stripe and in-app purchases to provide a continuously updated subscription status.

Your single source of truth for cross-platform data

Free up engineering hours to focus on what matters

RevenueCat's SDK handles the implementation and maintenance of your in-app purchase infrastructure.

Notion

The all-in-one workspace

"RevenueCat made implementing and managing Notion’s personal subscription product on iOS incredibly easy and straightforward. The exhaustive documentation combined with responsive support allowed us to ship quickly and confidently."

David He
David He, Software Engineer

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study