Identity Validation
How do you match subscriber identity to the right user and ensure that mapping remains consistent across devices?
RevenueCat and Stripe partner together to make scaling your web subscription business to mobile simple.
How do you match subscriber identity to the right user and ensure that mapping remains consistent across devices?
Understanding who your subscribers are across your platforms is one thing — but then how do you determine what subscriptions, content, or bundles they’re entitled to?
Are you equipped to spend hundreds of engineering hours to implement in-app purchases using the app stores’ native solutions —and hundreds more reacting to regular platform changes?
Are you prepared to uniquely merge and structure purchase data from each platform on the way in to your tech stack or build and maintain several different data pipelines for each tool you use?
RevenueCat's backend verifies and validates receipts associated with customers across Stripe and in-app purchases to provide a continuously updated subscription status.
RevenueCat's SDK handles the implementation and maintenance of your in-app purchase infrastructure.
The all-in-one workspace
"RevenueCat made implementing and managing Notion’s personal subscription product on iOS incredibly easy and straightforward. The exhaustive documentation combined with responsive support allowed us to ship quickly and confidently."