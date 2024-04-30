RevenueCat Launch Party #2 – April 2024

Join us as for our second ever Launch Party - a live webinar designed to keep you in the loop with RevenueCat product enhancements and new feature rollouts.

This 1 – 1.5 hour session is your exclusive ticket to providing realtime feedback, and learning how to turn our newest features into more revenue for you and your app

What’s in store for you?

Feature presentations and demos – Exclusive presentations and live demos by Product Managers and Engineers, showcasing our newest features and improvements, including deep dives into new Targeting capabilities, RC Billing, and more

Live Q&A – Participate in real-time Q&A with our team. Your opportunity to ask questions, offer feedback, and share your insights

Why should you attend?

Exclusive insights: Be among the first to learn about our latest and upcoming features

Direct access to experts: Interact with the folks behind features via Q&A and chat. Most of the team will be online and available

Engaging demonstrations: Experience live demos and acquire practical tips to enhance your use of RevenueCat

Shape our future: Your feedback is invaluable. Contribute ideas and suggestions to influence the roadmap

Reserve Your Spot Now!

Spaces are limited. Secure your spot and be a part of – what promises to be – a very exciting edition of Launch Party!