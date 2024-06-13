RevenueCatRevenueCat
WWDC 2024 Recap Webinar

Our team discusses the latest announcements from this year's Worldwide Developers Conference.

Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 4:30 PM

Everything subscription app businesses need to know from WWDC 2024. Wondering how Apple’s latest announcements will affect your app business? From new features to App Store policy changes, Apple always keeps us on our toes.

David Barnard (Growth Advocate), Charlie Chapman (Developer Advocate), and Jacob Eiting (CEO) will be your hosts for an in-depth recap. Our team will be on-site at Apple Park and diving into all the online sessions to bring you the most relevant updates for subscription apps.

During the live stream, we’ll break down the key insights on subscriptions, growth, and monetization.

Can’t join us live? No problem! Register now, and we’ll send you the recording as soon as it’s available

Register for the livestream

