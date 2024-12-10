From 0 to 1 on mobile product analytics with PostHog
Getting started with mobile product analytics can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Join us for an in-depth conversation with Anna Szell, Product Manager at PostHog, as we walk through the essential steps to building an effective analytics foundation for mobile apps.
Whether you’re launching your first app or scaling an existing one, you’ll leave with actionable insights on what to track, how to balance data collection, and common pitfalls to avoid.
What You’ll Learn:
-
How to think about mobile product analytics as a system for understanding user behavior and business growth.
-
Strategies for building a strong foundation that evolves with your product’s lifecycle.
-
The role of data in uncovering opportunities, identifying issues, and driving decision-making.
-
How to approach analytics with clarity and focus, even without a dedicated data team.
-
Ways to leverage insights to align product, growth, and monetization goals.
Who Should Attend:
-
Mobile app product managers
-
Founders and early-stage teams
-
Growth and analytics teams