RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up

From 0 to 1 on mobile product analytics with PostHog

Getting started with mobile product analytics can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Join us for an in-depth conversation with Anna Szell, Product Manager at PostHog, as we walk through the essential steps to building an effective analytics foundation for mobile apps.

Register
Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM

Whether you’re launching your first app or scaling an existing one, you’ll leave with actionable insights on what to track, how to balance data collection, and common pitfalls to avoid.

What You’ll Learn:

  • How to think about mobile product analytics as a system for understanding user behavior and business growth.

  • Strategies for building a strong foundation that evolves with your product’s lifecycle.

  • The role of data in uncovering opportunities, identifying issues, and driving decision-making.

  • How to approach analytics with clarity and focus, even without a dedicated data team.

  • Ways to leverage insights to align product, growth, and monetization goals.

Who Should Attend:

  • Mobile app product managers

  • Founders and early-stage teams

  • Growth and analytics teams

Subscribe to newsletters

Watch more

Launch Party 2025
January 16, 2025

RevenueCat Launch Party – January 2025

Join us as for our latest Launch Party - a live webinar designed to keep you in the loop with RevenueCat product enhancements and new feature rollouts. In this session, we'll walk through the biggest product highlights of 2024, including everything new we launched since our April Launch Party.

Roast My Paywall Live - Biggest subscription apps
December 17, 2024

Roast my paywall: Roasting the App Store’s biggest subscription apps

From ChatGPT to Duolingo, we’re putting the world’s top subscription apps in the hot seat. See what makes their paywalls work—and where they fall short.

10 years of Google app campaigns insight in 1 hour
December 10, 2024

10 years of Google app campaigns insight in 1 hour

Join Ashley Black as she shares a decade of insider knowledge

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

Talk to salesTry It For Free

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study