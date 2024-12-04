RevenueCat Launch Party – January 2025

Join us as for our latest Launch Party - a live webinar designed to keep you in the loop with RevenueCat product enhancements and new feature rollouts. In this session, we'll walk through the biggest product highlights of 2024, including everything new we launched since our April Launch Party.

This live 1 – 1.5 hour session is your exclusive ticket to providing realtime feedback, and learning how to turn our newest features into more revenue.

What’s in store for you?

Feature presentations and demos – Exclusive presentations and live demos by Product Managers and Engineers, showcasing our newest features and improvements, including the new RevenueCat mobile app, the latest improvements to the RevenueCat Billing Beta and a first look the big changes coming to RevenueCat Paywalls.

Live Q&A – Participate in real-time Q&A with our team. Your opportunity to ask questions, offer feedback, and share your insights

Why should you attend?

Exclusive insights: Be among the first to learn about our latest and upcoming features

Direct access to experts: Interact with the folks behind features via Q&A and chat. Most of the team will be online and available

Engaging demonstrations: Experience live demos and acquire practical tips to enhance your use of RevenueCat

Shape our future: Your feedback is invaluable. Contribute ideas and suggestions to influence the roadmap

Reserve Your Spot Now!

Spaces are limited. Secure your spot and be part of our 2024 wrap party!