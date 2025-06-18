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The State of Subscription Apps 2026 – for indie developers

A live panel breaking down the benchmarks, data, and tactics that actually matter when you're a solo dev or small team.

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Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 1:00 PM

The State of Subscription Apps 2026 is packed with data from 115,000+ apps – but if you’re an indie developer or a small team, most of that data can feel like it was written for someone else. The top 25% grew 80%? Great. But what about the rest of us?

Join developer advocates Charlie Chapman and Perttu Lähteenlahti as they go through the data with indie-tinted glasses. Which benchmarks actually matter when you’re building alone or in a small team? What should you test first? And where are the biggest opportunities hiding for smaller apps?

What to expect:

  • The benchmarks that matter at your scale. We’ll cut through 330 pages of data and focus on the findings most relevant to indie developers and small teams, not the ones written for apps with 10-person growth teams.
  • Tactics you can actually use. From pricing and trial strategy to onboarding and paywalls, the panel will share what they’d do differently based on this year’s data and what they’re already testing.
  • Your questions, answered live. Bring your specific situation. The last portion of the session is open Q&A with the panel.

When:

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Time: 18:00 CET / 10:00 PT / 13:00 ET

Duration: 1 hour

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