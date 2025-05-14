RevenueCat Launch Party – November 2025

Before you ring in 2026, join us for one last celebration of the year — our November Launch Party. Join our November Launch Party to see the newest RevenueCat features in action, revisit the biggest launches of 2025, and get a sneak peek at what’s ahead.

This live 1.5 – 2 hour session is your exclusive chance to provide real-time feedback and learn how to turn our newest features into more revenue.

What’s in store for you

Feature presentations and demos

Exclusive presentations and live demos by Product Managers and Engineers, showcasing our newest features and improvements, including:

Apple Retention Messaging API: New RC support to reach users with offers from the App Store cancel flow

Our newest paywall and experimentation features – including video paywalls and improved experiment results

Updates on our support of Expo & Unity

Brand new customer support integrations with Zendesk and Intercom

Live Q&A

Participate in real-time Q&A with our team. Ask questions, offer feedback, and share your insights directly with the folks building the product.

Why should you attend

Exclusive insights: Be among the first to learn about our latest and upcoming features.

Direct access to experts: Chat live with the engineers and PMs behind the updates.

Engaging demonstrations: See new features in action and get practical tips for using them.

Shape our future: Your feedback helps guide our roadmap.

Reserve Your Spot Now

Spaces are limited — secure your spot and join us for RevenueCat’s 2025 wrap party before we head into an even bigger 2026!