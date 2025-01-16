Live dev support: integrate RevenueCat in your Bolt app, fast

Need a hand adding RevenueCat to your Bolt-built app? Join Perttu Lähteenlahti, Developer Advocate at RevenueCat, for two live support sessions.

Thursday, June 19, 2025 at 10:00 AM

Bring your blockers, ask anything, and ship your in-app purchases with confidence.

What we’ll cover

Add IAP in minutes with the RevenueCat SDK and RevenueCat Paywalls

Debug live with Perttu — share your screen and get real-time fixes

Optimize for the $25K Bolt Hackathon prize with tips the judges love

Whether you’re still wiring up products or polishing the final release, you’ll leave ready to hit the deadline.

Event schedule

Session 1 — Thu 19 June 2025 · 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 19:00 CEST

Session 2 — Wed 25 June 2025 · 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 19:00 CEST

Bring your questions, your bugs, or just your build — we’re here to help you win that $25K.