Live dev support: integrate RevenueCat in your Bolt app, fast
Need a hand adding RevenueCat to your Bolt-built app? Join Perttu Lähteenlahti, Developer Advocate at RevenueCat, for two live support sessions.
Bring your blockers, ask anything, and ship your in-app purchases with confidence.
What we’ll cover
- Add IAP in minutes with the RevenueCat SDK and RevenueCat Paywalls
- Debug live with Perttu — share your screen and get real-time fixes
- Optimize for the $25K Bolt Hackathon prize with tips the judges love
Whether you’re still wiring up products or polishing the final release, you’ll leave ready to hit the deadline.
Event schedule
Session 1 — Thu 19 June 2025 · 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 19:00 CEST
Session 2 — Wed 25 June 2025 · 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 19:00 CEST
Bring your questions, your bugs, or just your build — we’re here to help you win that $25K.