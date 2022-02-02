Subscribers Are Your True Fans
- Growth
A Brief History of App Monetization
David Barnard
Growth Advocate @ RevenueCat
David has been working on apps since the very beginning, founding his company, Contrast, in 2008. After launching 20+ apps, and selling 3 of them, David now works as Growth Advocate at RevenueCat, helping developers build, analyze, and grow their subscription app businesses.
A Brief History of App Monetization
Our entire suite of features come standard and it's free to get started.