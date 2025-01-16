David Vargas

User Acquisition Consultant

David Vargas is passionate about app growth in all its forms. With experience managing over 100 apps across gaming and non-gaming categories, he has extensive expertise in ASO and paid UA across a variety of channels. He frequently shares insights, case studies, and industry findings with the community on LinkedIn. In recognition of his contributions, he was named UA Manager of the Year in 2024 at the App Promotion Summit in Berlin.