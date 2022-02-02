Consumer apps surpass gaming “for the first time” — the nuance behind the numbers
- Growth
The crossover recently makes headlines, but the shift has been underway for some time
The crossover recently makes headlines, but the shift has been underway for some time
The majority of the world’s mobile users are on Android. What are the challenges and opportunities for iOS app companies?
Demystifying Google app campaigns: a deep-dive into the potential, challenges, and optimization strategies for app promotion success.
Why it's a channel worth exploring to grow your app
A scaled-down “MVP” of the Mobile Growth Stack to help mobile developers get started
Payments, regulation, growth models, and new innovative ideas
Our entire suite of features comes standard and it's free to get started.