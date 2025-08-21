Introductory offers for RevenueCat Web Billing: convert more users with the right first price

Create flexible, intro-period pricing to boost acquisition. Give your customers a reason to subscribe sooner, and stay longer, with introductory offers now available for web billing.

RevenueCat Web Billing now supports flexible Introductory Offers for new subscribers, automatically applied discounts for a specified period, with seamless renewals to your standard pricing. Bring the best of mobile onboarding to web, increase conversion, and simplify campaign management, all from the RevenueCat dashboard.

82% of trial starts happen on the first day a user downloads an app. On web, the same principle applies: your first price point is your biggest lever. When a potential subscriber lands on your paywall, their decision often comes down to the first number they see. Introductory Offers let you shape that moment with a price that feels approachable, while setting the stage for a long-term relationship.

Whether you’re launching a seasonal promotion, matching a mobile campaign, or replacing free trials, Introductory Offers give you the tools to make that first purchase decision easier and more profitable.

What are Introductory Offers?

Introductory Offers let you set a special price for a specified period of a subscription on RevenueCat Web Billing. The system automatically applies the discount for all eligible new subscribers, then rolls them into your regular price without any manual intervention.

How it works:

Set up the product in your RevenueCat dashboard. Choose the length of the intro period (e.g., 1 week, 3 months). Set the intro price. Save, publish, and promote.

After the intro period ends, RevenueCat seamlessly transitions subscribers to your standard price to reduce churn from manual upgrades.

Designed for every growth strategy

1. Drive more signups, instantly

Lower the barrier to entry with a first-month discount. Users are more likely to try your product when the cost feels small and the commitment minimal.

2. Perfect for campaigns

Tie an intro offer to a seasonal push, like a back-to-school special or holiday promotion. Every eligible new user gets the same clear, consistent discount at checkout.

3. Smarter than free trials

Free trials can attract the wrong audience or lead to failed charges. A low introductory price validates payment details and engages more serious users.

4. Keep analytics clean

Your metrics remain accurate because the intro period and regular subscription are tracked as a single lifecycle so LTV, retention, and cohort data stay intact.

How RevenueCat Introductory Offers stand out

With RevenueCat Introductory Offers, every eligible new subscriber receives the discount automatically, no promo codes to manage, no custom eligibility scripts to maintain. The system handles it for you, so every checkout feels seamless for the user and maintenance-free for your team.

All of your offers are managed in one central place, right inside the RevenueCat dashboard. You can create, edit, and monitor offers without touching code or juggling multiple tools, giving you full control over pricing strategies.

Introductory Offers also work in harmony with your mobile store setups. You can match App Store or Play Store promotions to keep the experience consistent across platforms, or design complementary web offers that give you more flexibility in how you acquire and convert different audiences.

Why Introductory Offers matter

Introductory pricing works because it lowers the barrier to entry without committing you to a permanent discount, and because it sets clear expectations for what happens next. The same approach now applies on web, fully integrated, automatically applied, and tracked just like any other subscription in RevenueCat.

You can use it to run seasonal promos, experiment with onboarding flows, or create pricing that resonates in specific markets. The setup takes minutes, but the impact can last through the entire subscriber lifecycle.

If you want to dig into the strategy behind effective intro pricing, David Vargas has broken down the mechanics, psychology, and data in Introductory Offers: What They Are and How to Use Them to Grow Your App.

Get started today

Introductory Offers are live now for all RevenueCat Web Billing customers. Whether you’re aiming to boost campaign performance, refine onboarding, or keep your analytics cleaner, this feature is ready to work for you.

Make your first impression count. Turn web visitors into customers with RevenueCat Introductory Offers.