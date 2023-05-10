RevenueCat visits MAU in Las Vegas: exclusive events, visits, and more

Join us at MAU Vegas for lots of chances to meet up, learn a bunch, win cool swag, and network over food.

We’re excited to say that we’ll be in Las Vegas for MAU, one of the biggest mobile app events of the year, 23rd-25th May. And we have a lot going on!

Book a meeting at the conference

We have a limited number of slots reserved so we can have a proper chat with you at MAU. This is a great chance for us to learn more about your app(s), answer any questions you may have about RevenueCat, and — most importantly — for you to get your hands on some sweet, sweet swag.

Book a slot for your meeting on Calendly

Attend our talk: “The Three Subscription App Metrics That Really Matter and How to Improve Them”

David’s going to be giving a talk on 25th May that should be essential watching for all subscription app developers.

You might have seen that at the beginning of this year we launched our State of Subscription Apps report, featuring the world’s biggest subscription app dataset, jam-packed with benchmarks and insights.

Using that report as his starting point, David is going to take you through three of the metrics that matter the most, and crucially, tips from industry insiders on how to improve them.

So put the 25th in your diary — more details on the time of the talk coming later.

Come see us at our MAU booth

If you’re only in town visiting, come say hello at our booth (look for booth #327) on the show floor. You can chat with our team, be featured on a future Sub Club podcast episode, or take a chance at our Money Grab Booth and maybe you’ll win some cool swag and prizes.

Join us at two VIP events

Last but not least, we’re co-hosting two fantastic VIP events.

On the evening of the 24th, we’re co-hosting dinner with CleverTap, focused on the subject of “The Growth Game Plan: Building a Loyal and Expansive Customer Base”. Eat, learn and network: request a seat.

And if that hasn’t sated your appetite, on the 25th, we’re co-hosting a lunch workshop with Phiture. There will be a 30-minute workshop followed by an hour’s lunch and networking. Register your interest in attending.

Plenty of opportunities for us to spend some quality time together: we hope to see you there!