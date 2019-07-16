How to Build a Great iOS In-app Purchase Subscription Server – AltConf 2019

A deep dive on in-app subscription infrastructure.

In June, I had the wonderful oppurtunity to speak at AltConf, the next-door conference for Apple’s famed WWDC. It’s a great little community event full of talks that you wouldn’t see at a first party conference.

My talk, based on my blog post iOS Subscriptions are Hard, ended up being more about how to build a great subscription for an iOS app. I discuss some of the difficult aspects like price tracking, refreshing, server notifications, price tracking, and more. I think it’s a good high-level overview of what fully featured support for iOS subscriptions looks like.