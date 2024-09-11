Here’s the full lineup for App Growth Annual 2024

A one-day event packed with insights and strategies from the leading voices in mobile app growth.

We’re just two weeks away from the first-ever App Growth Annual, and the excitement is building. Our lineup of speakers is a mix of in-house practitioners and seasoned consultants who have helped shape some of the world’s most successful subscription apps. With such a broad range of topics, everyone attending—whether in-person or virtually—will find actionable insights to tackle their biggest challenges (and maybe even a few they hadn’t considered yet).

The day’s talks — for both in-person and virtual attendees

Phil Carter — The Subscription Value Loop: A framework for growing consumer subscription businesses

Consumer subscription apps are easy to launch but hard to scale. In this talk, growth advisor and angel investor Phil Carter will introduce the Subscription Value Loop — a powerful framework used by top subscription apps to drive growth. Drawing on his experience helping companies like Quizlet, Ibotta, and Faire, Phil will show you how to build a strong core value promise, quickly connect users to your app’s key offering, and convert them into paying subscribers.

He’ll guide you through the three key steps: value creation, value delivery, and value capture — sharing actionable insights on how to create a sustainable growth loop for your app. With over a decade of experience, Phil has a proven track record of helping subscription businesses from Seed to Series C scale successfully.

Tammy Taw — Finding success on Google Play: Android buyer insights and revenue optimization strategies

Struggling to grow revenue on Android? Not sure how to prioritize your efforts on the platform? In this session, Tammy Taw, Product & Business Growth Consultant on Google’s Apps Partnerships team, will explore detailed insights into Android buyer behavior on Google Play. Tammy will show you why a single pricing model no longer meets the needs of diverse Android audiences, and how revenue diversification strategies can help you unlock your app’s full potential. With 20 years of experience at companies like Disney, EA, and Google, Tammy will offer practical guidance on optimizing your app’s monetization and making the most of the opportunities available on the Android platform.

Gina Gotthilf — They clicked on my ad, now what? How to optimize landing pages and onboarding

During her time as VP of Marketing and Growth at Duolingo, Gina Gotthilf helped run hundreds of A/B tests aimed at optimizing the journey from ad click to subscriber. And those experiments yielded stunning results, like increasing landing page conversion from 3% to 12% in a single day’s work.

Using those lessons, Gina will provide insights on her process for rapid experimentation to dramatically improve your landing pages, App Store presence, and onboarding. Which will ultimately boost user activation and the efficiency of your marketing efforts.

Nikita Bier — Sub Club podcast live: Unconventional growth tactics for subscription apps

In this fireside chat with Sub Club podcast host David Barnard, Nikita will share insights from the many apps he launched that completely flopped — and how the lessons he learned from those flops helped him build two of the most viral social apps of the past decade.

Whether or not you aspire to have your app go viral with teens, rapid iteration, understanding user motivations, uncovering latent demand, and a focus on organic user acquisition will supercharge your growth.

Yu-kai Chou — Applying the Octalysis Framework: Increase conversion, monetization, and retention by harnessing your users’ intrinsic motivations

What do Strava, Duolingo, and other top apps all have in common? They’ve mastered one or more of the fundamental drivers of human motivation. World-renowned speaker, author, and consultant Yu-kai Chou crystalized the 8 core drives and how to leverage them in his Octalysis Framework and book: Actionable Gamification: Beyond Points, Badges, and Leaderboards.

Using that framework, Yu-kai will help you identify how those core drives motivate your users and how to leverage those insights to create sustainable long-term value and ultimately increase conversion, monetization, and retention.

Jacob Eiting and Miguel Carranza — Closing keynote

In our closing keynote, RevenueCat’s founders will tie together the day’s learnings into key takeaways and give you the “so what?” behind the strategies discussed. Jacob Eiting and Miguel Carranza founded RevenueCat in 2017 with a simple mission: Make Developers More Money. Hosting App Growth Annual is one way we help developers do just that, and this same mission drives the features and improvements we’ve shipped over the years. They’ll also offer a preview of what’s coming next for RevenueCat, and how we’re continuing to support developers in building sustainable, successful apps.

The hands-on workshops — for in-person attendees

Hannah Parvaz — Win back bootcamp: Building funnels to engage and retain users

In this workshop, you’ll learn how to turn churned users back into loyal customers with proven win-back strategies. Led by Hannah Parvaz, founder of app marketing agency Aperture and named App Marketer of the Year in 2019, this session is ideal for anyone looking to improve user retention and drive sustainable app growth.

Hannah will draw from her experience working with over 250 companies to guide you through interactive brainstorming sessions, where you’ll identify the top reasons users leave your app and outline personalized, multi-channel strategies to re-engage them. You’ll also learn how to map win-back efforts to key business goals, ensuring you leave with a tailored campaign idea that’s ready to implement. This workshop promises practical insights and actionable tactics that can make a real impact on your retention metrics.

Thomas Petit — Understanding the paid acquisition landscape for subscription apps: A strategic overview

Paid acquisition can make or break your subscription app, but it’s essential to have the right foundation in place before diving in. In this workshop, Thomas Petit — a growth expert who’s worked with over 100 apps, from indies to unicorns — will guide you through the key prerequisites for successful UA, including organic growth, monetization potential, and creative production. You’ll also get an overview of major UA channels like Meta, TikTok, and Google, with insights on how to approach each depending on your stage of growth. Learn how to align your paid strategy with your app’s business model, measure effectiveness, and scale efficiently. With live case studies and expert Q&A, this session will leave you with actionable steps to boost your paid acquisition efforts.

Steve P. Young — Live app audits with advanced monetization strategies (backed by data)

Join Steve P. Young, founder of App Masters and host of the #1 app marketing YouTube channel, for a unique workshop that delivers advanced monetization strategies you won’t find anywhere else. Steve will conduct live app audits, analyzing the onboarding flows and paywalls of participant apps to uncover opportunities for improving conversion and maximizing revenue. Drawing on his experience working with thousands of apps through his agency, academy, and YouTube audience of 50K+ subscribers, Steve will share case studies and actionable insights to help you optimize how well you monetize your app.

Nathan Hudson — How to launch and scale profitable web-to-app funnels

Looking to build or scale a profitable web-to-app funnel? Nathan Hudson, founder of the growth agency Perceptycs and former Head of Growth for several mobile apps, will guide you through advanced strategies to optimize your funnel. In this workshop, Nathan will cover web onboarding journeys, deep funnel analysis, and the nuances of different methodologies based on your app’s size and primary acquisition channels. Expect to dive into dissecting best-in-class funnels and walk away with a custom experiment backlog for your own funnel. This session is ideal for anyone looking for practical, strategic insights to improve their web-to-app conversions.

Jacob Rushfinn — Global price index: How to grow revenue outside the US

Setting the right price for your app in international markets can be challenging, especially when you lack the resources for deep research or A/B testing in each country. Jacob Rushfinn, an expert in retention and monetization, will show you how to create your own global price index to help navigate these complexities. Drawing from his experience at companies like Elevate Labs, Automattic/WordPress.com, and Grubhub, Jacob will walk you through practical steps to optimize your app’s pricing strategy across different regions. You’ll leave this workshop with a clear framework for growing revenue globally — even without a huge team or budget.

Cliff Weitzman — Storytelling that makes people want to buy: Supercharge your growth and monetization

In this interactive workshop, Speechify CEO Cliff Weitzman will show you how to craft stories that drive user acquisition and fuel long-term growth. With over 30M users and partners like Snoop Dogg and MrBeast, Cliff has mastered the art of storytelling and scaling. He’ll share lessons from his journey and what he learned from spending time with top creators like MrBeast, helping you refine your own app’s messaging.

Whether it’s your ad creative, paywall, or user onboarding, you’ll leave with a stronger understanding of how to align storytelling with business goals and improve conversion. Cliff will also guide participants through live feedback on their existing creatives, helping you turn stories into growth opportunities.

Marcus Burke — Calibrating Meta Ads for scale: How to handhold the algorithm and outsmart the competition

Maximize your Meta Ads campaigns with expert guidance from Marcus Burke, an independent consultant who has spent over a decade helping subscription apps like Tandem and Blinkist grow. In this workshop, Marcus will work with you hands-on with advanced Meta strategies, showing how to treat Meta as a multi-channel platform, optimize placement levels, and fine-tune your creative approach for scalable growth. You’ll also learn how to design account architectures that keep you in control of the platform’s algorithms and leverage web-to-app as a powerful tool for account diversification. Bring your data for live ad account audits, and walk away with personalized strategies to elevate your Meta Ads campaigns.

Ashley Black — AMA: Everything I know about app campaigns from 10 years at Google

Ashley Black, a former Google insider with over 10 years of experience, will lead this interactive Ask Me Anything session focused on Google app campaigns. She’ll walk you through key strategies for optimizing creatives, bidding, and understanding the algorithm that powers app campaigns on iOS and Android. In this hands-on workshop, you’ll have the chance to ask Ashley specific questions about your app campaigns and get tailored advice. Whether you’re looking to fine-tune your existing campaigns or troubleshoot challenges, this session will equip you with clear, actionable insights to improve your results.

Eric Crowley — From investment to exit: Tactics for raising capital and selling your business

Is your app ready to raise capital or be acquired? Eric Crowley, Partner at GP Bullhound and head of the Consumer Subscription Software practice, recently advised Flo on its $200m investment round and will share his expertise in this workshop. Eric will walk you through the steps to position your app for investors and buyers, how to track the right metrics, and conduct thorough financial diligence. With interactive exercises and real-world examples, you’ll leave this session equipped to navigate fundraising or prepare your app for acquisition.

Minki Lee and Allen Park — Unlocking Japan and Korea: Essential insights for tapping into the world's 3rd and 4th largest app markets

Breaking into Japan and Korea’s app markets can be challenging, but with the right approach, it’s a massive opportunity. In this workshop, Minki Lee and Allen Park — leaders at growth agency aix — will share expert insights on why common strategies often fall short in these regions. You’ll learn how to fine-tune your ad creatives, paywalls, and onboarding flows to better resonate with local users. The session includes live critiques of participant assets, giving you immediate, actionable feedback. Whether you’re preparing for your first launch or optimizing an existing presence, this workshop will equip you with the strategies you need to grow in two of the world’s top app markets.

With a lineup filled with our industry’s top experts and a day promising practical insights, App Growth Annual 2024 is your chance to sharpen your app’s growth strategies. Whether you’re tuning in for the talks or attending in person, you’ll leave with fresh ideas you can apply right away.

