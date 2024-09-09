RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up
Growth

Apple fiscal calendar 2025 and payment dates

Stay in sync with Apple’s financial calendar and keep track of crucial payout dates

David Barnard

David Barnard

PublishedLast updated

Welcome to your go-to resource for Apple’s fiscal calendar and App Store payment dates — now updated to include Apple’s 2025 fiscal year.

Apple’s fiscal calendar and App Store pay dates 2025

Fiscal MonthPayment DateStart/End Dates
October 2024December 5, 2024September 29th – November 2nd, 2024
November 2024January 2, 2025November 3rd – November 30th, 2024
December 2024January 30, 2025December 1st – December 28th, 2024
January 2025March 6, 2025December 29th, 2024 – February 1st, 2025
February 2025April 3, 2025February 2nd – March 1st, 2025
March 2025May 1, 2025March 2nd – March 29th, 2025
April 2025June 5, 2025March 30th – May 3rd, 2025
May 2025July 3, 2025May 4th – May 31st, 2025
June 2025July 31, 2025June 1st – June 28th, 2025
July 2025September 4, 2025June 29th – August 2nd, 2025
August 2025October 2, 2025August 3rd – August 20th, 2025
September 2025October 30, 2025August 31st – September 27th, 2025
Apple Fiscal Year Calendar 2025
Apple Fiscal Year Calendar 2025

New: A purrfect way to track this year’s Apple App Store pay dates

Introducing, RevenueCat’s App Store pay dates Catlendar ’24 / ’25: The cutest way to know when Apple will pay out your App Store proceedings. Pick one up at the RevenueCat booth at an (iOS) conference near you, or win one via our Twitter and LinkedIN pages

RevenueCat's App Store paydate Catlendar
Get your paws on a Catlendar today!

One Apple Fiscal Calendar page to bookmark

We’ve collated all the essential information from previous years and the upcoming fiscal year 2025 into this single, comprehensive guide, and update it with new calendars as they become available.

Why sift through multiple pages when you can have all your answers in one place? Bookmark this page, and you’ll never be out of sync with Apple’s financial clockwork again.

How Apple’s Fiscal Calendar Year works, and how it affects App Store pay dates

Apple’s fiscal year is typically 364 days divided into four quarters (Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4), and each quarter typically includes one 35-day fiscal month and two 28-day fiscal months. But every five years or so, Apple adds an extra week to its fiscal year to keep it aligned with the 365-day calendar year (and 366-day leap year) — the last year like this was 2023.

Apple always pays 33 days after the end of the fiscal month (well, almost always*). This calendar color-codes those payment dates to make them easier to track.

*The November fiscal month sometimes gets paid early. I’m not quite sure if Apple does that to move revenue around to alter their quarterly financial results, or if it’s something less interesting.

Keep track of these dates using our Google Calendars: Fiscal calendar, Payment dates.

Apple’s fiscal calendar year 2024

Fiscal MonthPayment DateStart/End Dates
October 2023December 7, 2023October 1, 2023 – November 4, 2023
November 2023January 4, 2024November 5, 2023 – December 2, 2023
December 2023February 1, 2024December 3, 2023 – December 30, 2023
January 2024March 7, 2024December 31, 2023 – February 3, 2024
February 2024April 4, 2024February 4, 2024 – March 2, 2024
March 2024May 2, 2024March 3, 2024 – March 30, 2024
April 2024June 6, 2024March 31, 2024 – May 4, 2024
May 2024July 4, 2024May 5, 2024 – June 1, 2024
June 2024August 1, 2024June 2, 2024 – June 29, 2024
July 2024September 5, 2024June 30, 2024 – August 3, 2024
August 2024October 3, 2024August 4, 2024 – August 31, 2024
September 2024November 7, 2024September 1, 2024 – September 28, 2024
Apple Fiscal Year Calendar 2024
Apple Fiscal Year Calendar 2024

Apple’s fiscal calendar year 2023

Apple Fiscal Year Calendar 2023

Apple’s fiscal calendar year 2022

Apple’s Fiscal Calendar and Payment Dates 2022
Apple Fiscal Year Calendar 2022

Apple’s fiscal calendar year 2021

Apple's Payout Dates 2021
Apple Fiscal Year Calendar 2021

Apple’s fiscal calendar year 2020

Apple's 2020 Fiscal Calendar and Payment Dates
Apple Fiscal Year Calendar 2020

Frequently asked questions about Apple's fiscal calendar and Apple payments

1. What is Apple’s fiscal year?

A: Apple’s fiscal year typically runs for 364 days and is divided into four quarters. Each quarter consists of one 35-day fiscal month and two 28-day fiscal months.

2. How often does Apple pay app developers?

A: Apple generally pays developers 33 days after the end of a fiscal month.

3. Are Apple’s payment dates consistent?

A: While Apple usually pays 33 days after the end of the fiscal month, there have been exceptions, so it’s wise to be prepared for slight variations.

4. Where can I find official information about Apple’s fiscal calendar?

A: Apple keeps an up-to-date fiscal calendar, going back two years (App Store Connect sign-in required).

5. Why does Apple occasionally include an extra week in its fiscal year?

A: Apple adds an extra week to its fiscal year approximately every five years to maintain alignment with the standard calendar year. This ensures that over time, Apple’s fiscal year stays in sync with the calendar most of the world uses.

6. Are Apple’s fiscal calendar and payment dates the same worldwide?

A: Generally, yes, but local bank processing times can lead to slight variations in payment receipt dates.

7. Do Apple and Google pay on the same dates?

A: No, Apple and Google have different payout schedules for developers. Apple usually pays 33 days after the end of the fiscal month. Google, on the other hand, initiates payouts for Google Play developers on the 15th of each month for the previous month’s sales. For example, if your app had sales from May 1 to May 31, Google would initiate the payout on June 15. It’s also worth noting that Google doesn’t make merchant payouts on weekends or public holidays.

8. What requirements must be met to receive payments from Apple?

A: To receive payments for your app or in-app purchases, you must have a Paid Applications Agreement in effect, provide banking information in App Store Connect, exceed the minimum monthly payment threshold for each country or region you sell content in, and complete any monthly invoicing requirements based on your location.

Further resources

We have more resources on app store payments and Apple-related guidelines you might like to check out:

Understanding app store payments and revenue reporting (plus a webinar on the same topic)

Ultimate guide to app store rejections

How to enroll in the App Store Small Business Program

Does Apple keep its commission after you refund a purchase?

You might also like

Share this post

Subscribe: App Growth Advice

Enjoyed this post? Subscribe to Sub Club for biweekly app growth insights, best practice guides, case studies, and more.

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

Talk to salesTry It For Free

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study