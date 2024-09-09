Stay in sync with Apple’s financial calendar and keep track of crucial payout dates

Welcome to your go-to resource for Apple’s fiscal calendar and App Store payment dates — now updated to include Apple’s 2025 fiscal year.

Fiscal Month Payment Date Start/End Dates October 2024 December 5, 2024 September 29th – November 2nd, 2024 November 2024 January 2, 2025 November 3rd – November 30th, 2024 December 2024 January 30, 2025 December 1st – December 28th, 2024 January 2025 March 6, 2025 December 29th, 2024 – February 1st, 2025 February 2025 April 3, 2025 February 2nd – March 1st, 2025 March 2025 May 1, 2025 March 2nd – March 29th, 2025 April 2025 June 5, 2025 March 30th – May 3rd, 2025 May 2025 July 3, 2025 May 4th – May 31st, 2025 June 2025 July 31, 2025 June 1st – June 28th, 2025 July 2025 September 4, 2025 June 29th – August 2nd, 2025 August 2025 October 2, 2025 August 3rd – August 20th, 2025 September 2025 October 30, 2025 August 31st – September 27th, 2025

Apple Fiscal Year Calendar 2025

One Apple Fiscal Calendar page to bookmark

We’ve collated all the essential information from previous years and the upcoming fiscal year 2025 into this single, comprehensive guide, and update it with new calendars as they become available.

Why sift through multiple pages when you can have all your answers in one place? Bookmark this page, and you’ll never be out of sync with Apple’s financial clockwork again.

Apple’s fiscal year is typically 364 days divided into four quarters (Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4), and each quarter typically includes one 35-day fiscal month and two 28-day fiscal months. But every five years or so, Apple adds an extra week to its fiscal year to keep it aligned with the 365-day calendar year (and 366-day leap year) — the last year like this was 2023.

Apple always pays 33 days after the end of the fiscal month (well, almost always*). This calendar color-codes those payment dates to make them easier to track.

*The November fiscal month sometimes gets paid early. I’m not quite sure if Apple does that to move revenue around to alter their quarterly financial results, or if it’s something less interesting.

Apple’s fiscal calendar year 2024

Fiscal Month Payment Date Start/End Dates October 2023 December 7, 2023 October 1, 2023 – November 4, 2023 November 2023 January 4, 2024 November 5, 2023 – December 2, 2023 December 2023 February 1, 2024 December 3, 2023 – December 30, 2023 January 2024 March 7, 2024 December 31, 2023 – February 3, 2024 February 2024 April 4, 2024 February 4, 2024 – March 2, 2024 March 2024 May 2, 2024 March 3, 2024 – March 30, 2024 April 2024 June 6, 2024 March 31, 2024 – May 4, 2024 May 2024 July 4, 2024 May 5, 2024 – June 1, 2024 June 2024 August 1, 2024 June 2, 2024 – June 29, 2024 July 2024 September 5, 2024 June 30, 2024 – August 3, 2024 August 2024 October 3, 2024 August 4, 2024 – August 31, 2024 September 2024 November 7, 2024 September 1, 2024 – September 28, 2024

Apple Fiscal Year Calendar 2024

Apple’s fiscal calendar year 2023

Apple Fiscal Year Calendar 2023

Apple’s fiscal calendar year 2022

Apple Fiscal Year Calendar 2022

Apple’s fiscal calendar year 2021

Apple Fiscal Year Calendar 2021

Apple’s fiscal calendar year 2020

Apple Fiscal Year Calendar 2020

Frequently asked questions about Apple's fiscal calendar and Apple payments

1. What is Apple’s fiscal year?

A: Apple’s fiscal year typically runs for 364 days and is divided into four quarters. Each quarter consists of one 35-day fiscal month and two 28-day fiscal months.

2. How often does Apple pay app developers?

A: Apple generally pays developers 33 days after the end of a fiscal month.

A: While Apple usually pays 33 days after the end of the fiscal month, there have been exceptions, so it’s wise to be prepared for slight variations.

4. Where can I find official information about Apple’s fiscal calendar?

A: Apple keeps an up-to-date fiscal calendar, going back two years (App Store Connect sign-in required).

5. Why does Apple occasionally include an extra week in its fiscal year?

A: Apple adds an extra week to its fiscal year approximately every five years to maintain alignment with the standard calendar year. This ensures that over time, Apple’s fiscal year stays in sync with the calendar most of the world uses.

A: Generally, yes, but local bank processing times can lead to slight variations in payment receipt dates.

A: No, Apple and Google have different payout schedules for developers. Apple usually pays 33 days after the end of the fiscal month. Google, on the other hand, initiates payouts for Google Play developers on the 15th of each month for the previous month’s sales. For example, if your app had sales from May 1 to May 31, Google would initiate the payout on June 15. It’s also worth noting that Google doesn’t make merchant payouts on weekends or public holidays.

8. What requirements must be met to receive payments from Apple?

A: To receive payments for your app or in-app purchases, you must have a Paid Applications Agreement in effect, provide banking information in App Store Connect, exceed the minimum monthly payment threshold for each country or region you sell content in, and complete any monthly invoicing requirements based on your location.

Further resources

