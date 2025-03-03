Daily Sub Club minisodes leading up to the State of Subscription Apps 2025

Bite-sized insights from top app operators - dropping every day until the full report launch

Big news: We’re dropping a new Sub Club minisode every day for the next two weeks!

The State of Subscription Apps 2025 report drops March 17 – featuring insights from over two dozen industry experts on what’s driving subscription growth in 2025.

Half of those experts – from names such as Duolingo, Google, Babbel, Strava, Flo, and more – have joined us on Sub Club for a special daily minisode series packed with actionable insights – so you don’t have to wait until the 17th to start learning.

And this year’s State of Subscription Apps is bigger than ever: twice the size of the 2024 edition, covering more metrics, more segments, and a very special addition to the web-based report that we’ll share more about on launch day.

Why daily minisodes?

This year’s State of Subscription Apps report is loaded with insights, but data is just part of the story. The real magic happens when top app operators share exactly how they’re applying these insights to grow, optimize, and scale their businesses.

Episode 1: Rachel Chukura (The Weather Company)

To kick things off, we’re talking trial-to-paid conversion with Rachel Chukura, head of consumer product at The Weather Company.

Why power users drive long-term growth more than raw trial numbers

drive long-term growth more than raw trial numbers How AI and contextual triggers (yes, even the weather itself) improve conversions

(yes, even the weather itself) improve conversions The role of research and segmentation in optimizing the paywall experience

What’s next?

Each day, we’ll drop another minisode with insights on pricing strategy, retention tactics, upsells, and more – all leading up to the full release of the State of Subscription Apps 2025 report.

Follow along, tune in daily, and get a head start on the biggest subscription app trends for 2025.