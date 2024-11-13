How apps can leverage TikTok’s discovery power with viral content, micro-influencers, and shareable features.

This week on the Sub Club podcast, we’re joined by Joseph Choi, a former e-commerce marketer turned product manager, who specializes in helping app developers unlock TikTok’s viral potential. Joseph shares his insights into the unique ways apps can leverage TikTok, from creating engaging content and working with micro-influencers to driving downloads at scale.

Why TikTok levels the playing field

TikTok offers a unique discovery platform for apps, enabling them to reach massive audiences quickly, even without an existing following. Unlike traditional social media, TikTok’s “For You” page rewards high-quality content rather than follower count, giving new creators the chance to go viral. Joseph encourages app developers to study trending content to create visually engaging posts that connect emotionally with audiences.

Joseph points out that TikTok’s structure allows apps to break through organically, especially when they tap into trending topics and deliver relatable content that resonates with viewers. “Going from zero to viral is possible if you know what resonates,” he explains, positioning TikTok as a powerful platform for apps seeking to rapidly grow their audience.

The rise of micro-influencers for app marketing

Micro-influencers — creators with smaller, highly engaged audiences — offer a unique advantage on TikTok. Unlike bigger influencers, micro-influencers bring an authentic connection to their followers, making brands feel more accessible and trustworthy. Joseph emphasizes that these creators often deliver higher engagement at a fraction of the cost of larger influencers.

Joseph explains how micro-influencers, especially those with niche or highly targeted audiences, can drive substantial results for apps by creating relatable content that resonates. “Sometimes, it’s the smaller creators who drive the biggest results,” he shares, highlighting how this approach can help brands build trust and connect with TikTok’s diverse user base while maintaining budget efficiency.

Creating content with viral potential

To achieve TikTok success, Joseph stresses the importance of an emotional hook. Content that resonates on TikTok often captures attention within the first few seconds and aligns with trending topics. Joseph suggests highlighting “killer features” that solve specific user pain points or appeal to popular interests, as these can significantly increase an app’s chance of going viral.

Joseph shares that apps perform best on TikTok when they focus on short, visually impactful stories rather than feature lists. “It’s about making people feel something,” he explains, reinforcing that emotional engagement drives visibility and app downloads on a platform where attention spans are short but the potential reach is enormous.

Making apps shareable with viral-ready features

Apps that want to tap into TikTok’s viral potential should consider building “viral-ready” features that encourage user sharing. Joseph advises app developers to incorporate shareable, visually engaging elements like milestone badges, progress trackers, or unique visual recaps. These features create memorable, shareable moments that help drive organic growth.

For example, a feature that allows users to share progress or achievements with custom graphics can lead to more user-generated content on TikTok, amplifying the app’s reach through the social network’s vast user base. Joseph points out that these viral-ready features can act as built-in marketing, encouraging users to share naturally and helping apps reach more people.

Conclusion

Joseph Choi’s approach to TikTok marketing provides app developers with a roadmap for leveraging viral content and micro-influencers to drive downloads. By creating emotionally engaging content, partnering with relatable influencers, and integrating shareable features, brands can tap into TikTok’s unique platform to reach vast audiences, drive engagement, and scale user acquisition. Listen to our full conversation with Joseph to learn how TikTok can transform your app marketing strategy.