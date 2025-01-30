RevenueCat Paywalls: Now even more flexible with v2

A new editor, more flexibility, and full control over your paywall’s design.

Your paywall is how you turn your app’s users into subscribers. It’s your sales pitch. Your app’s conversion machine.

RevenueCat’s mission is to help you make more money, which means we want to help you turn more of the people who download your app into paying customers.

In our initial launch of RevenueCat Paywalls, you could design and deploy remotely configurable paywalls and experiments. With just a few clicks by anyone on your team, you could modify and publish changes from our available paywall templates to try to improve that critical sales pitch you’re making to your customers.

Today, we’re taking that promise one (big) step forward with the beta release of Paywalls v2, our brand new, fully customizable paywall builder.

What’s changed in Paywalls v2?

Paywalls v2 has been built from the ground up to offer:

Fully customizable layouts : Choose from a library of UI components—including text, images, buttons, stacks, and more—to create your own custom layout to match your branding and vision.

: Choose from a library of UI components—including text, images, buttons, stacks, and more—to create your own custom layout to match your branding and vision. More flexibility: More variables, localizable control over every string, and the ability to set unique values based on a customer’s introductory offer eligibility are just a few examples of how Paywalls have evolved so they can be tailored to your needs.

What hasn’t changed?

Paywalls are still fully native, fully supported in Experiments, and are just as easy to get started with.

Paywalls are built on-device with 100% native code, ensuring your paywall has the same feel and performance of any other screen in your app.

Paywalls are still fully remotely controllable, allowing you to deploy changes without needing to make an app update for each one.

Our list of templates for Paywalls v2 is already larger than v1, and will continue to grow rapidly. You can use these templates as a starting point to iterate from, or use the layout exactly as is to publish your paywall in minutes.

Paywalls still fully support Experiments & Targeting so they can be deployed or tested with a subset of your audience to measure impact and maximize conversion.

Beta limitations

As this is a beta release, there are a few current limitations to keep in mind:

Platform support: Paywalls v2 is currently available only for the RevenueCat Native iOS SDK version 5.16.0 or later; with support for Android, React Native, and Flutter coming very soon.

Device support: Paywalls v2 does not currently support watchOS, and does not yet support custom layouts for different screen classes, such as iPhone & iPad (we recommend serving different Paywalls through Targeting if you’d like to customize the layout for iPad).

First, choose your approach. Start building your paywall by either selecting a template from our rapidly growing list or creating one from scratch.

Next, add and configure your components. Use the brand new editor to customize existing components or add new ones to create your own unique layout; and configure all aspects of size, spacing, color, and more that you need to design a great paywall.

Last, save and publish. You can now save your work at any time in a draft state to come back to later or share with your team, and when you’re ready to set your paywall live, just click Publish Changes to make it available in supported SDK versions.

Get started today

To explore Paywalls v2, update your RevenueCat SDK to the latest version and access the new Paywall Editor. Remember to review the beta limitations and configure Targeting rules to ensure customers on older app versions continue to see compatible paywalls.

We can’t wait to see the amazing paywalls you’ll create with this new tool. Your feedback will help shape the future of RevenueCat Paywalls, so please share your experiences with us!