Sunrise Takes the Top Spot in Our Ship-a-ton Product Hunt Launch Giveaway!

The results are in, and we’re excited to announce that Sunrise: Guided Journaling & Mindfulness has claimed the top prize in our Ship-a-ton Product Hunt Launch Giveaway! This beautifully designed journaling app didn’t just participate—it absolutely crushed it, securing the #3 spot on Product Hunt’s Launch of the Day leaderboard.

For those unfamiliar, Sunrise is more than just a journaling app. It’s a safe, supportive space for users to reflect, relax, and recharge. With evidence-based guided journaling templates designed to relieve anxiety, and anonymous encouraging feedback on entries, Sunrise turns journaling into a daily ritual for self-care. The team behind Sunrise tapped into a core need for mental wellness, and it shows in the app’s thoughtful design and growing community.

From Ship-a-ton to Product Hunt Stardom

Sunrise launched on Product Hunt on September 24th. From the get-go, the team took full advantage of Product Hunt’s tools to build anticipation, rally their community, and engage authentically with early users. Their hard work paid off—hundreds of upvotes, glowing reviews, and a solid spot in the top three of the day.

Launching on Product Hunt isn’t just about the upvotes (though, let’s be real, those are nice). It’s about creating meaningful connections with users and gathering feedback that will fuel the next iteration of your product. Sunrise nailed this balance, seeing a tremendous number of comments and conversations, which will undoubtedly fuel future versions of the app.

Here’s What People Are Saying

Here’s what users had to say about Sunrise:

“A breath of fresh air in the journaling world. Sunrise helps me focus on what’s truly going on in my mind without the noise of social media.”

“The guided templates are perfect for getting into a journaling habit. Plus, the feedback feature is a really nice touch—super encouraging.”

With feedback like that, it’s no surprise they rose to the top.

The Prize: Custom Sneakers, Anyone?

As if the Product Hunt success wasn’t enough, Sunrise is also taking home our custom RevenueCat x Product Hunt sneakers, hand-crafted by the talented team at B Street Shoes. These kicks aren’t just stylish—they’re a symbol of the hard work, creativity, and dedication that goes into making a great product during Ship-a-ton. We couldn’t be more excited for the Sunrise team to lace up their new shoes and keep pushing forward.

Congrats again, team Sunrise! (now you just need to figure out who gets to wear the shoes)