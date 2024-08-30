Product Hunt is a great channel to find initial traction for your new app. Find out why and how to launch your app on Product Hunt, plus learn about a very special opportunity for Ship-a-ton projects

Product Hunt is a great channel to find initial traction for your new app. Find out why and how to launch your app on Product Hunt, plus learn about a very special opportunity for Ship-a-ton projects

We’re more than halfway through our first Ship-a-ton, which has seen over a thousand new apps being built (often in public!) in an effort to bag over $25,000 USD in prizes, very shiny trophies, and billboard spots throughout San Francisco. While some of you have already shipped their apps, many of you will reach the finish line over the coming weeks. So then you’ll have shipped your app and submitted it to the Ship-a-ton, but then what? Well, after shipping comes launching. Find your audience, tell them about your app, start gathering feedback, iterate, and maybe even start making some money!

A channel that a lot of apps have used successfully to find that initial audience is Product Hunt. A little further down, Gabe from their team provides you with some useful tips on a successful launch, but – first – we have a cool collaboration to announce:

Ship-a-ton Launch Day on Product Hunt

On September 24th, every Ship-a-ton project that launches on Product Hunt will be in the running for a one-of-a-kind, custom pair of sneakers that will be hand-crafted for you by the good folks over at B Street Shoes. The literally won’t be made until we know the winner’s shoe size, but here’s a sneak peek at the design:

Even if you don’t win the sneakers, you could walk away with some cool Product Hunt swag, and – more importantly – great feedback from the community and some new users for your app.

Note that, to be eligible, you need to launch on the 24th! You also need to be a registered Ship-a-ton participant, here. If you already launched your Ship-a-ton project on Product Hunt before we announced this collaboration, you can “Launch” the same product again (just this once, thanks to the good folks over at Product Hunt), under the condition that you update your product page (add a banner, add some context on the app, early user feedback, etc)

And now, over to Gabe!

Making the most out of your Ship-a-ton Product Hunt Launch

Are you ready to turn your app idea into reality and showcase it to the world? The RevenueCat Ship-a-ton is the perfect opportunity, with a chance to win big prizes and launch on Product Hunt. Here’s how to make the most of this paw-tastic challenge.

Start by signing up on the official Ship-a-ton site. The submission deadline is September 18th, so hurry, there’s not much time left! Focus on creating an app that stands out in one of the three categories: Most Likely to Make Money, RevenueCat Design Award, or #BuildInPublic Award. Each category offers unique opportunities to showcase your skills and creativity.

But the excitement doesn’t end with the Ship-A-Ton. After the winners are declared another competition starts. On September 24th, all participants will have the opportunity to launch their apps on Product Hunt, competing for even more recognition and prizes. The best performer will win a custom pair of RevenueCat x Product Hunt sneakers, while other participants have a chance to earn Product Hunt swag while earning exposure on the Product Hunt leaderboard!

We put some tips together to help you prepare for launch day and make your Product Hunt launch pawtastic.

Preparation is Key

Start preparing well before the launch date. Familiarize yourself with Product Hunt by creating an account and engaging with the community. This not only helps you understand the platform but also builds connections that can support your launch. Make sure to create your actual personal account, not an account with your business or app name.

Crafting Your Product Hunt Page

Your Product Hunt page is your app’s first impression. Think of this as your app’s landing page where potential users will learn about your product for the first time.

Here’s what you need to submit your product:

A compelling product name and tagline (max 60 characters) A concise, clear description (max 260 characters) High-quality images or GIFs for your thumbnail and gallery A short demo video (optional but recommended) Shoutout RevenueCat and other tools or products you used to make your app in Shoutouts Choose up to 3 relevant topics that relate to your app

(give us a Shoutout, if you’re participating! It helps others discover RevenueCat, plus we share all of your feedback on the company Slack channel for ‘good vibes’)

Finally, draft a thoughtful first comment introducing your app, your team, and your Ship-a-ton journey. This is your chance to tell your story and connect with the community. We call this your Maker comment!

Scheduling Your Launch

As a Ship-a-ton participant, your launch date is set for September 24th. However, you can still optimize your timing:

Schedule your launch for 12:01 AM PST to maximize your time on the daily board.

Use Product Hunt’s “Coming Soon” feature to build anticipation before your launch.

It’s important to set clear, measurable goals for your Product Hunt launch. While winning the custom RevenueCat x Product Hunt sneakers is exciting, consider other objectives like gathering user feedback, attracting early adopters, or generating buzz for your app.

Promoting Your Launch

Balance is key when promoting your launch. Having some sort of fun marketing is completely okay! Either stirring up some friendly competition with other Ship-A-Ton makers, or do some clever social content + push ups whenever your community supports!

Remember to:

Update your app’s website with Product Hunt badges or embeds.

Notify your existing community and fellow Ship-A-Ton participants.

Consider offering a special discount for Product Hunt users.

IMPORTANT: Never directly ask for upvotes or run contests requiring them. This violates Product Hunt rules and can lead to disqualification.

Launch Day Strategy

On launch day, be ready to engage authentically with the Product Hunt community. Respond promptly to comments, share your development story, and highlight how the Ship-a-ton experience shaped your app. Remember, it’s about building connections and gathering valuable feedback, not just accumulating upvotes.

On September 24th, be prepared for an exciting and busy day:

Be available to respond quickly and thoughtfully to comments throughout the day.

Engage authentically with the community, asking for feedback rather than upvotes.

Share your launch across relevant social media and community platforms.

Highlight your Ship-A-Ton experience and how it shaped your app.

Note from RevenueCat: We’ll Retweet every Product Hunt launch announcement with the #shipaton hashtag posted on the 24th, from the main RevenueCat account. Easy way to get in front of thousands of your peers!

Post-Launch Activities

Your work isn’t over when the launch day ends:

Continue engaging with comments for several days after launch.

Analyze your results against your initial goals.

Follow up with interested users or potential customers.

Implement valuable feedback to improve your app.

Key Points to Remember

You can and should hunt your own product – there’s no need for a special hunter.

Focus on authentic engagement over vanity metrics like upvote counts.

Use your Product Hunt launch as a learning opportunity to refine your app and messaging.

Leverage the unique angle of being a Ship-a-ton participant in your story.

By focusing on thorough preparation, strategic timing, authentic engagement, and continuous follow-up, you’ll be well-positioned for a successful Product Hunt launch. Remember, this is an opportunity to showcase your hard work from the Ship-A-Ton, gather valuable feedback, and potentially kickstart your app’s success.

Good luck to all Ship-A-Ton participants! We’re looking forward to seeing your app launch on Product Hunt!