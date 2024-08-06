Announcing App Growth Annual: A new conference from RevenueCat

Expert talks and hands-on workshops from the brightest minds in the app growth industry

We are thrilled to announce App Growth Annual 2024! RevenueCat’s inaugural conference dedicated to empowering app growth leaders with cutting-edge strategies, insights, and networking opportunities.

When: September 25th

​Where: Shack15, San Francisco / Online

Register: Apply to join in person / Register to attend virtually

Why attend

Learn from industry leaders : App Growth Annual 2024 brings together some of the industry’s top experts, including Phil Carter, Jacob Rushfinn, Hannah Parvaz, Steve P. Young, Eric Crowley, Nathan Hudson, and Marcus Burke. These experts will share their insights and experiences, providing you with advanced strategies to accelerate your growth.

: App Growth Annual 2024 brings together some of the industry’s top experts, including Phil Carter, Jacob Rushfinn, Hannah Parvaz, Steve P. Young, Eric Crowley, Nathan Hudson, and Marcus Burke. These experts will share their insights and experiences, providing you with advanced strategies to accelerate your growth. Hands-on workshops and actionable talks : Immerse yourself in a day packed with engaging talks and interactive workshops. Whether you’re focused on user acquisition, retention, or monetization strategies, you’ll find actionable techniques and strategies that you can implement immediately. All talks will be streamed online, ensuring you have access to this content from wherever you are.

: Immerse yourself in a day packed with engaging talks and interactive workshops. Whether you’re focused on user acquisition, retention, or monetization strategies, you’ll find actionable techniques and strategies that you can implement immediately. All talks will be streamed online, ensuring you have access to this content from wherever you are. Network with your peers : Connect with app growth leaders from around the world. The in-person experience offers exclusive opportunities for discussions and brainstorming sessions with 200 senior app growth leaders and founders. Virtual attendees can join the conversation in our dedicated Sub Club community channel to network and share insights.

: Connect with app growth leaders from around the world. The in-person experience offers exclusive opportunities for discussions and brainstorming sessions with 200 senior app growth leaders and founders. Virtual attendees can join the conversation in our dedicated Sub Club community channel to network and share insights. The Shippies Awards: Celebrate excellence in app growth with our inaugural Shippies awards. Join us for an evening of recognition, followed by a dinner and afterparty.

Join us in-person or virtually

In-person attendance:

Join us at the amazing Shack15 in San Francisco for an exclusive, hands-on experience. With only 200 spots available, this intimate setting is designed for senior app growth leaders and founders. You’ll have the opportunity to engage directly with speakers and participate in interactive workshops. Spaces are limited, so be sure to apply early for your chance to attend.

Virtual attendance:

Everyone can participate in App Growth Annual, wherever you are. Join us online to access live-streamed sessions and participate in virtual networking through our Sub Club community. You’ll receive access to all talks, ensuring you don’t miss out on any valuable insights, no matter where you are.

For even more details on the event agenda, speakers, and registration, visit appgrowthannual.com