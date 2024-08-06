Announcing App Growth Annual: A new conference from RevenueCat
Expert talks and hands-on workshops from the brightest minds in the app growth industry
We are thrilled to announce App Growth Annual 2024! RevenueCat’s inaugural conference dedicated to empowering app growth leaders with cutting-edge strategies, insights, and networking opportunities.
When: September 25th
Where: Shack15, San Francisco / Online
Register: Apply to join in person / Register to attend virtually
Why attend
- Learn from industry leaders: App Growth Annual 2024 brings together some of the industry’s top experts, including Phil Carter, Jacob Rushfinn, Hannah Parvaz, Steve P. Young, Eric Crowley, Nathan Hudson, and Marcus Burke. These experts will share their insights and experiences, providing you with advanced strategies to accelerate your growth.
- Hands-on workshops and actionable talks: Immerse yourself in a day packed with engaging talks and interactive workshops. Whether you’re focused on user acquisition, retention, or monetization strategies, you’ll find actionable techniques and strategies that you can implement immediately. All talks will be streamed online, ensuring you have access to this content from wherever you are.
- Network with your peers: Connect with app growth leaders from around the world. The in-person experience offers exclusive opportunities for discussions and brainstorming sessions with 200 senior app growth leaders and founders. Virtual attendees can join the conversation in our dedicated Sub Club community channel to network and share insights.
- The Shippies Awards: Celebrate excellence in app growth with our inaugural Shippies awards. Join us for an evening of recognition, followed by a dinner and afterparty.
Join us in-person or virtually
In-person attendance:
Join us at the amazing Shack15 in San Francisco for an exclusive, hands-on experience. With only 200 spots available, this intimate setting is designed for senior app growth leaders and founders. You’ll have the opportunity to engage directly with speakers and participate in interactive workshops. Spaces are limited, so be sure to apply early for your chance to attend.
Virtual attendance:
Everyone can participate in App Growth Annual, wherever you are. Join us online to access live-streamed sessions and participate in virtual networking through our Sub Club community. You’ll receive access to all talks, ensuring you don’t miss out on any valuable insights, no matter where you are.
For even more details on the event agenda, speakers, and registration, visit appgrowthannual.com
You might also like
- Blog post
Life as a Developer Support Engineer at RevenueCat: Stories from the Team
Life as a Developer Support Engineer at RevenueCat: Stories and Insights
- Blog post
Customer Center: Automate in-app subscription support
Give your customers control: manage subscriptions, prevent churn, and collect feedback.
- Blog post
The #RCGrowthChallenge: Win a $15k budget & 3 months of hands-on support from Steve P. Young
Announcing, the #RCGrowthChallenge 2024