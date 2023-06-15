Subscribe to the Sub Club newsletter

RevenueCatRevenueCat
Growth

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

PublishedLast updated

Over the course of the last three years, David and co-host, Jacob, have interviewed more than 60 guests for the Sub Club podcast, and have welcomed more than 100,000 listeners. (For future readers of this blog: remember when there were only 60-something episodes?)

Alongside the podcast, the Sub Club community has inspired many hundreds of posts from more than 700 members, seeking advice and offering first-hand insights to help other app businesses — big and small — to grow and improve.

Well, we’re pleased to say that we launched a third initiative to help you grow your subscription app: the Sub Club Newsletter.

Every two weeks we release a new edition into the wild, curating the finest subscription app resources around. Some of those resources come from our very own blog, podcast, and community, but most importantly of all, we share our favorites of what’s being published elsewhere across the web. Tweets, blogs, webinars, you name it.

