Growth

Summer reading, sorted: Win our app growth reading list

Subscribe to the Sub Club newsletter and you could take home eight expert-picked books.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Last week we published our app growth reading list: eight books from eight industry experts, covering everything from product design to community building, from monetization to analytics.

Now we’re pleased to launch an opportunity to win each of the books on this list. What better way to spend your summer downtime than with a bit of reading?

Entering the contest couldn’t be easier: simply subscribe to the Sub Club newsletter using the form below.

It’s really a win-win. The Sub Club newsletter lands in inboxes every two weeks, curating the best app growth resources from RevenueCat, the Sub Club community and podcast, and the wider web. For those building and growing subscription apps, this newsletter cuts through the noise.

And of those newsletter subscribers, a lucky 10 will be chosen at random and the winners will be announced on August 1st.

Here’s your handy step-by-step:

  1. Check out the reading list. Get a flavor for the bounty of insights you’ll pick up with these books.
  2. Hastily subscribe to the Sub Club newsletter — the form’s right above you.
  3. Eagerly anticipate Tuesday 1st August. We’ll announce the winners — chosen at random from the newsletter subscribers list — on social media (follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn) and we’ll be emailing the winners directly.

Good luck, and happy reading!

These are the books you could win: Lean Analytics, Monetizing Innovation, Elements of Choice, Nudge, The Mom Test, Turn the Ship Around, Human kind, Get Together. Going to need a bigger shelf.

