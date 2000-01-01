Use Cases Entertainment & Streaming GRTV

How GRTV uses RevenueCat Web Billing to Power App-to-Web

“This product has been life-changing. It’s easy to use, developer-friendly, and handles high traffic well. We’re really happy with RevenueCat.”

Key Outcomes with RevenueCat Web Billing

Introduced in-app subscriptions with RevenueCat as a developer-friendly solution integrated with Flutter and Firebase

Gave U.S. iOS users the option to subscribe through a web checkout linked directly from the in-app paywall

Seamlessly handled high-traffic spikes during key racing events like the Kentucky Derby

Introducing subscriptions while keeping the product on track

After running the app for two years without monetization, the GRTV team saw an opportunity to generate value for their most engaged users and their business. They introduced subscriptions in early 2025 to offer premium access to real-time race data and enhanced features during peak events.

Rather than building a subscription system from scratch, GRTV chose RevenueCat to manage purchases and entitlements. With a small distributed team and a growing audience, they knew it would not be strategic to invest time and resources into maintaining complex infrastructure.

“We briefly considered doing it ourselves, but it just made sense to go with RevenueCat. We’d rather focus on the product.”

RevenueCat’s out-of-the-box support for Firebase, Flutter, and robust analytics made it an easy choice.

“Our backend is built on Firebase, and RevenueCat’s Firebase integration made everything easy to manage.”

Offering purchase flexibility with app-to-web

When Apple began allowing U.S. developers to link out to web-based purchases, GRTV saw an opportunity to provide their users with more flexible payment options.

“In our customer research, we found that our users prefer a web checkout option. Many don’t want to use a pre-loaded card saved in their Apple account. They want the flexibility to choose whatever card makes sense for them at the moment.”

RevenueCat’s Web Purchase Button feature made implementation easy. This capability, available for U.S. iOS users, lets developers embed a web checkout link directly within their app’s paywall. When tapped, users are taken to a secure, Revenue-Cat hosted checkout page, where they can complete their purchase and seamlessly return to the app with access unlocked.

RevenueCat Web Billing supports Apple Pay, Google Pay, and manual credit card entry, offering a fast, mobile-optimized checkout experience. While GRTV’s users often prefer entering their card manually, RevenueCat Web Billing supports all options.

By combining in-app and web purchase options, GRTV ensured they could meet users where they are, without compromising on speed, compliance, or user experience.

In the USA, 76% of GRTV revenue comes from RevenueCat Web Billing.

Off to the Races with reliable purchases

The 2025 Kentucky Derby brought GRTV its highest traffic week to date. As thousands of users flooded the app to access live race data and subscribe to premium features, the team saw RevenueCat’s infrastructure rise to the challenge.

“Users came to the app, searched for race data, paid… it all just worked.”

RevenueCat’s ability to scale seamlessly during peak moments gives GRTV the confidence to grow without worrying about backend reliability.