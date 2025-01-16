App Growth Summit LA 2025
Immerse yourself in the future of mobile growth alongside 200+ industry leaders at App Growth Summit LA 2025, where groundbreaking strategies meet unparalleled networking opportunities.
Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 12:00 AM
Join us at this boldly reimagined summit that is set to be the App Growth Summit’s most transformative Los Angeles edition, featuring 13+ cutting-edge sessions that will equip you with advanced techniques in app growth, user acquisition, and monetization. Whether you’re scaling a startup or optimizing an enterprise app portfolio, you’ll gain actionable insights and forge valuable connections that will drive your success well into 2025 and beyond.
RC Talk:
Title: “Subscription App Metrics That Really Matter and How to Improve Them”
Speaker: David Barnard