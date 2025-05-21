droidcon New York 2025
Join us at droidcon New York for two days of Android-focused sessions, codelabs, and networking with the Android community’s best and brightest.
Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 12:00 AM – Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 12:00 AM
droidcon New York is one of the leading events for over 700 Android developers, engineers, and designers to explore the latest in Android development. Covering four tracks, dive into expert-led sessions, hands-on workshops, and real-world case studies designed to help you stay ahead in this fast-moving ecosystem. Stop by our booth to talk about all things Android and in-app subscriptions!