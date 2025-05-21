RevenueCatRevenueCat
droidcon New York 2025

Join us at droidcon New York for two days of Android-focused sessions, codelabs, and networking with the Android community’s best and brightest.

droidcon nyc 2025

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 12:00 AM – Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 12:00 AM

droidcon New York is one of the leading events for over 700 Android developers, engineers, and designers to explore the latest in Android development. Covering four tracks, dive into expert-led sessions, hands-on workshops, and real-world case studies designed to help you stay ahead in this fast-moving ecosystem. Stop by our booth to talk about all things Android and in-app subscriptions!

AGS 100 Berlin
App Growth Summit 100 Berlin

App Growth Summit hits 100! Join us in Berlin for the biggest AGS event yet—two days, five stages, 500+ experts.

June 18 – June 19, 2025Berlin, Germany
KotlinConf 2025
KotlinConf 2025

Step into a world dedicated to Kotlin at KotlinConf 2025! Join thousands of Kotlin community members for three days of learning, innovation, and meaningful connections.

May 21, 2025Copenhagen, Denmark
MAU Vegas 2025
MAU Vegas 2025

MAU Vegas is back—bringing together mobile growth leaders from around the world for three days of insights, innovation, and networking.

May 20 – May 22, 2025Las Vegas, USA

