App.js Conf 2026

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App.js Conf is the biggest React Native and Expo-focused conference hosted in Kraków.

Join RevenueCat team at App.js Conf, the biggest React Native and Expo-focused conference. Across three days, you’ll meet the creators and contributors to React Native and Expo, share ideas, connect with the community, and shape the future of app development. Make sure to speak to us and grab some amazing RC swag at the booth!