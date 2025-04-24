RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up
developer

KotlinConf 2025

Step into a world dedicated to Kotlin at KotlinConf 2025! Join thousands of Kotlin community members for three days of learning, innovation, and meaningful connections.

Get tickets
KotlinConf 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 12:00 AM

KotlinConf 2025 is the ultimate opportunity to explore the latest advancements in Kotlin development. The conference kicks off with optional, full-day practical workshops on essential Kotlin development techniques, followed by two days of insightful talks and technical deep dives covering modern software development, case studies, code labs, and more. With a diverse range of sessions across five talk tracks, there’s something for every Kotlin enthusiast. Check out our session and visit our booth to say hello and grab some exclusive RevenueCat swag.

RC Talk

Title: Making native SDKs Multiplatform at RevenueCat

Speaker: Joop Korteweg

Joop Korteweg

Subscribe to newsletters

Watch more

App Growth Summit Paris 2025
developer

App Growth Summit Paris 2025

Dive into the latest app growth strategies and insights at App Growth Summit Paris 2025. Spend the day learning, sharing, and networking with fellow app builders and marketers

May 14, 2025Paris, France
Deep Dish Swift 2025
developer

Deep Dish Swift 2025

Grab a slice with us at Deep Dish Swift 2025, Chicago’s premier Swift developer conference, uniting developers of all levels from around the world.

April 27 – April 29, 2025Chicago
developer

App Promotion Summit London

Europe’s leading app marketing conference, App Promotion Summit London, is back! Join us and top app growth experts to explore the latest strategies for acquiring, engaging, and retaining users.

April 24, 2025London, UK

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

Talk to salesTry It For Free

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study