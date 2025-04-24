developer

Step into a world dedicated to Kotlin at KotlinConf 2025! Join thousands of Kotlin community members for three days of learning, innovation, and meaningful connections.

KotlinConf 2025 is the ultimate opportunity to explore the latest advancements in Kotlin development. The conference kicks off with optional, full-day practical workshops on essential Kotlin development techniques, followed by two days of insightful talks and technical deep dives covering modern software development, case studies, code labs, and more. With a diverse range of sessions across five talk tracks, there’s something for every Kotlin enthusiast. Check out our session and visit our booth to say hello and grab some exclusive RevenueCat swag.

RC Talk

Title: Making native SDKs Multiplatform at RevenueCat

Speaker: Joop Korteweg