KotlinConf 2025
Step into a world dedicated to Kotlin at KotlinConf 2025! Join thousands of Kotlin community members for three days of learning, innovation, and meaningful connections.
Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 12:00 AM
KotlinConf 2025 is the ultimate opportunity to explore the latest advancements in Kotlin development. The conference kicks off with optional, full-day practical workshops on essential Kotlin development techniques, followed by two days of insightful talks and technical deep dives covering modern software development, case studies, code labs, and more. With a diverse range of sessions across five talk tracks, there’s something for every Kotlin enthusiast. Check out our session and visit our booth to say hello and grab some exclusive RevenueCat swag.
RC Talk
Title: Making native SDKs Multiplatform at RevenueCat
Speaker: Joop Korteweg