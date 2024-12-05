App Promotion Summit Berlin 2024
RevenueCat is heading to App Promotion Summit Berlin, where app marketing, growth, product, CRM, and revenue leaders come together.
Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 12:00 AM
Join Us at Europe’s Most Loved App Event!
Don’t miss the chance to learn how to grow and scale your app with insights on key topics like AI-enabled marketing, Product-led growth, Retention, AdAttributionKit, and Subscriptions.
Meet us at the iconic Hotel Adlon for top networking opportunities. Connect with the world’s top app platforms in the marketplace – see you there!
RC Talk
Title: The Key to Unlocking Higher Conversions for App Products
Speaker: Jens-Fabian Goetzmann, Head of Product
Date/Time: Thursday, Dec 5, 12:00- 12:15