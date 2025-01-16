RevenueCatRevenueCat
Do iOS 2023

Experience two exciting conference days packed with fantastic talks. Connect with your peers, share knowledge, and celebrate the world of iOS development at a lively walking dinner event, all set in the vibrant heart of Amsterdam. Following our successful editions in 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2022, join us in Amsterdam for a memorable celebration of iOS development in all its facets this November. Don't miss out on the iOS resurgence in 2023!

Do iOS 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 12:00 AM – Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 12:00 AM

RC Talks

Become a Shipshape Shipping Engineer. Learn how to build skills and confidence to ship swiftly and safely.

Speaker: Josh Holtz

Date: November 9th at 2pm

There are an infinite number of correct ways to ship but there is only one wrong way to ship… and that’s by not shipping. Shipping can be scary. This session talks about ways to build confidence in shipping projects to all kinds of audiences both swiftly and safely. These Ship It™️ techniques and tips are applicable to projects of any type and size.

What you’ll get out of this talk: It’s easy to get caught up in all the fun of building a new product or feature. However, shipping should never be pushed to the side or forgotten about. The reason for building new products and features is to get them out into users’ hands. We’ll have a heart-to-heart conversation that uncovers all of our fears around shipping and what we can do to overcome them. This talk is all about how to build confidence in building shipping systems that can help you ship quickly, continuously, and safely.

 

How to Use Backend Driven Development to Build Dynamic Paywalls

Speaker: Charlie Chapman

When: November 8th at 11:10 am

What you’ll get out of this talk: As native iOS developers, we’re often jealous of our web developer’s ability to quickly make changes and run experiments on UI from the backend without needing to run an update through app review. This is especially true for paywalls, where optimization is difficult yet extremely important to our businesses. Charlie will show you how you can drive your paywalls with Backend Driven Development to unlock some of the flexibility and testability of web development while maintaining the polish and native feel your users expect. He’ll show you how easy it is to implement this using RevenueCat Paywalls and Experiments, but the principles can be applied to any backend solution.

 

Josh Holtz - Become a Shipshape Shipping Engineer

Josh HoltzSoftware Engineer @RevenueCat

Charlie Chapman - How to Use Backend Driven Development to Build Dynamic Paywalls

Charlie ChapmanDeveloper Advocate @RevenueCat

