droidcon Berlin 2023 is where the industry's leading Android experts converge to support the Android platform and create a strong network for developers and companies.

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 12:00 AM – Friday, July 7, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The 14th edition of droidcon Berlin will take place on July, 5-7, 2023.

This year will feature:

100+ technical Android talks;

Workshops & codelabs;

Best-in-class speakers from Android teams in Europe, the US, and worldwide.