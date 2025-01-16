Droidcon Berlin
droidcon Berlin 2023 is where the industry's leading Android experts converge to support the Android platform and create a strong network for developers and companies.
Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 12:00 AM – Friday, July 7, 2023 at 12:00 AM
droidcon Berlin 2023 is where the industry’s leading Android experts converge to support the Android platform and create a strong network for developers and companies.
The 14th edition of droidcon Berlin will take place on July, 5-7, 2023.
This year will feature:
- 100+ technical Android talks;
- Workshops & codelabs;
Best-in-class speakers from Android teams in Europe, the US, and worldwide.