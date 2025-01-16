DroidCon London
droidcon London is where the industry's leading Android experts converge to support the Android platform and create a strong network for developers and companies.
Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 12:00 AM – Friday, October 27, 2023 at 12:00 AM
The 8th edition of droidcon London will take place from 26th – 27th of October 2023
This year will feature:
- 80+ technical Android talks
- Workshops & codelabs
Best-in-class speakers from Android teams in the UK, Europe and worldwide
We are looking forward to talks on (but not limited to) these topics:
- What’s New in Android
- Jetpack Compose
- Jetpack / Architecture Components
- Architecture
- Advanced Kotlin
- Testing
- Infrastructure, CI/CD
- Cross/Multi-platform Development
- AI/ML
- UI/UX/Design
- Career & levelling up & skill focussed talks
- Core Skills
- Case Studies / Research
- Open Source