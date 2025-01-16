DroidconSF

developer

Droidcon SF 2023 is where the industry's leading Android experts converge to support the Android platform and create a strong network for developers and companies.

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 12:00 AM – Friday, June 9, 2023 at 12:00 AM

droidcon SF 2023 is where the industry’s leading Android experts converge to support the Android platform and create a strong network for developers and companies.

The 7th edition of droidcon SF will take place on June, 8-9, 2023.

This year will feature:

80+ technical Android talks

Workshops & codelabs

RevenueCat Talk:

The joys and challenges of building a paywall with BillingClient 5

Speakers: