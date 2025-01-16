DroidconSF
Droidcon SF 2023 is where the industry's leading Android experts converge to support the Android platform and create a strong network for developers and companies.
Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 12:00 AM – Friday, June 9, 2023 at 12:00 AM
The 7th edition of droidcon SF will take place on June, 8-9, 2023.
- This year will feature:
- 80+ technical Android talks
- Workshops & codelabs
RevenueCat Talk:
The joys and challenges of building a paywall with BillingClient 5
Speakers:
Mark VillacampaSoftware Developer, SDK Developer @RevenueCat
Andy BoedoSenior Engineering Manager, CoreSDK team @RevenueCat