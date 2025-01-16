Flutter Kaigi 2024

developer

We’re excited to be part of FlutterKaigi 2024, where Flutter developers and experts gather to share insights, innovations, and the latest in Flutter development.

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 12:00 AM – Friday, November 22, 2024 at 12:00 AM

Join Us at FlutterKaigi 2024!

Whether you’re attending in person or online, it’s a great opportunity to connect with the community.

Stay tuned for more updates! Follow the event on X @FlutterKaigi and check out their website: FlutterKaigi 2024.

RC Talk

Title: Monetizing Your Indie Flutter App to $1k in Monthly Revenue and Beyond

Abstract: Only ~17% of apps reach $1k in monthly revenue. Learn best practices on crossing $1k MRR and beyond from personal experience building two profitable apps and advice from other successful app founders.

Speaker: Jeffrey Bunn, RevenueCat Developer Support Engineer