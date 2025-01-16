iOS Conf SG 2024

developer

Embark on a thrilling journey into the dynamic world of iOS development with iOS Conf SG – a passion project crafted by dedicated iOS Developers, devoted to the community since 2015.

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 12:00 AM – Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Immerse yourself in a vibrant tapestry of practical tech talks, hands-on workshops, and the opportunity to forge invaluable connections with industry leaders.

What truly sets iOS Conf SG apart is its dynamic blend of insightful sessions, interactive workshops, and engaging discussions, meticulously curated by top-tier industry leaders and visionaries. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a newcomer to iOS, our conference caters to all skill levels. Recognized as the best iOS conference by the Swift Community, this purpose-driven experience is crafted to elevate your skills and expand your professional network. At iOS Conf SG, fostering authentic connections with like-minded professionals isn’t just encouraged; it’s the heart of the experience.

And don’t miss the RC sponsored karaoke after-party that’s poised to elevate your conference experience to a whole new level.

Join us for the biggest iOS conference in Southeast Asia!