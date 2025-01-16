RevenueCatRevenueCat
developer

iOS Conf SG 2024

Embark on a thrilling journey into the dynamic world of iOS development with iOS Conf SG – a passion project crafted by dedicated iOS Developers, devoted to the community since 2015.

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 12:00 AM – Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Immerse yourself in a vibrant tapestry of practical tech talks, hands-on workshops, and the opportunity to forge invaluable connections with industry leaders.

What truly sets iOS Conf SG apart is its dynamic blend of insightful sessions, interactive workshops, and engaging discussions, meticulously curated by top-tier industry leaders and visionaries. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a newcomer to iOS, our conference caters to all skill levels. Recognized as the best iOS conference by the Swift Community, this purpose-driven experience is crafted to elevate your skills and expand your professional network. At iOS Conf SG, fostering authentic connections with like-minded professionals isn’t just encouraged; it’s the heart of the experience.

And don’t miss the RC sponsored karaoke after-party that’s poised to elevate your conference experience to a whole new level.

Join us for the biggest iOS conference in Southeast Asia!

  • Jan 18th: Workshop
  • Jan 18th & 19th: Conference
  • 200+ Attendees
  • 25+ Countries
  • 15+ Speakers

 

App Growth Summit LA 2025

Immerse yourself in the future of mobile growth alongside 200+ industry leaders at App Growth Summit LA 2025, where groundbreaking strategies meet unparalleled networking opportunities.

February 6, 2025Los Angeles
webinar

From 0 to 1 on mobile product analytics with PostHog

Getting started with mobile product analytics can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Join us for an in-depth conversation with Anna Szell, Product Manager at PostHog, as we walk through the essential steps to building an effective analytics foundation for mobile apps.

February 5, 2025Online
Launch Party 2025
webinar

RevenueCat Launch Party – January 2025

Join us as for our latest Launch Party - a live webinar designed to keep you in the loop with RevenueCat product enhancements and new feature rollouts. In this session, we'll walk through the biggest product highlights of 2024, including everything new we launched since our April Launch Party.

January 16, 2025Online

