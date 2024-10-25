RevenueCatRevenueCat
developer

KWDC24

The Koreawide Developer Conference (KWDC24) is the must-attend annual event igniting the vibrant web community in South Korea on October 25th.

KWDC24

Friday, October 25, 2024 at 12:00 AM

In this transformative leap year, KWDC24 will be the electrifying epicenter where the brightest web innovators, designers, and developers converge to share experiences, cross-pollinate visionary ideas, and collaboratively engineer the future. Over 1,000 of the sharpest minds in the Apple ecosystem will gather for diverse sessions unlocking the latest programming breakthroughs, design innovations, and strategic planning insights. Global speakers will provide a panoramic perspective, exploring how the groundbreaking WWDC24 updates can be seamlessly integrated to elevate digital experiences across Korea. Poised to be the largest Apple ecosystem conference ever staged in the country, KWDC24 promises an immersive, indirect Apple event experience that will ignite your passion, broaden your creative horizons, and propel your digital creations to unprecedented new realms.

