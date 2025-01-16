RevenueCatRevenueCat
MAU Vegas 2024

Get ready to dive into the excitement with us at Mobile Apps Unlocked (MAU) in Vegas! It's the hottest event in the mobile app industry, offering two full days jam-packed with innovative educational sessions.

MAU Vegas 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 12:00 AM – Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 12:00 AM

You won’t want to skip the session led by our very own David Barnard—it’s a must-see! Plus, get access to a buzzing Expo Hall and the ultimate networking opportunities. Don’t miss out on the chance to meet the RevenueCat team and make the most of this unforgettable experience!

Hours

Tuesday, April 2

  • Registration – 9 AM – 7 PM
  • Opening Party – 5 PM – 7 PM

Wednesday, April 3

  • Registration – 7 AM – 5 PM
  • Sessions – 8:30 AM – 4 PM
  • Exhibits Open – 12:00 pm – 6 PM
  • Happy Hour – 4:30 PM – 6 PM

Thursday, April 4

  • Registration – 7:30 AM – 5 PM
  • Sessions – 9 AM – 4 PM
  • Exhibits Open – 12:00 pm – 5 PM
  • After Party – 9 PM – 11 PM

RC Talk:

Title: Sub Club Podcast live! With a special guest to be revealed later

Summary: David Barnard will be joined by a special guest for a live recording of the Sub Club podcast to discuss best practices for building and growing a subscription app business.

Speaker: David Barnard

David Barnard, RevenueCat

