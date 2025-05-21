MAU Vegas 2025
MAU Vegas is back—bringing together mobile growth leaders from around the world for three days of insights, innovation, and networking.
Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 12:00 AM – Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 12:00 AM
MAU Vegas is the premier event for mobile app growth professionals, uniting more than 2,000 marketers, product leaders, and developers from six continents. Expect a high-energy blend of strategy, tech, and inspiration as AdTech and MarTech leaders showcase what’s next in the industry. Swing by our booth to chat with our team and grab some exclusive swag!