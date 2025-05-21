RevenueCatRevenueCat
MAU Vegas 2025

MAU Vegas is back—bringing together mobile growth leaders from around the world for three days of insights, innovation, and networking.

MAU Vegas 2025

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 12:00 AM – Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 12:00 AM

MAU Vegas is the premier event for mobile app growth professionals, uniting more than 2,000 marketers, product leaders, and developers from six continents. Expect a high-energy blend of strategy, tech, and inspiration as AdTech and MarTech leaders showcase what’s next in the industry. Swing by our booth to chat with our team and grab some exclusive swag!

droidcon nyc 2025
developer

droidcon New York 2025

Join us at droidcon New York for two days of Android-focused sessions, codelabs, and networking with the Android community’s best and brightest.

June 25 – June 26, 2025New York, USA
AGS 100 Berlin
developer

App Growth Summit 100 Berlin

App Growth Summit hits 100! Join us in Berlin for the biggest AGS event yet—two days, five stages, 500+ experts.

June 18 – June 19, 2025Berlin, Germany
KotlinConf 2025
developer

KotlinConf 2025

Step into a world dedicated to Kotlin at KotlinConf 2025! Join thousands of Kotlin community members for three days of learning, innovation, and meaningful connections.

May 21, 2025Copenhagen, Denmark

