Join us at NSSpain 2024, the premier conference for iOS developers, taking place in the beautiful region of La Rioja, Spain. This event gathers the top developers from around the world to share insights, learn from industry experts, and engage in hands-on workshops.

NS Spain 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 12:00 AM – Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 12:00 AM

Set against the backdrop of one of Spain’s most picturesque wine regions, NSSpain offers a unique blend of professional development and cultural experience.

Don’t miss the chance to network with peers, discover the latest trends in iOS and macOS development, and enjoy the rich culture, cuisine and wine of La Rioja. Whether you’re looking to enhance your technical skills or connect with fellow developers, NSSpain 2024 is an event you won’t want to miss!

App Growth Summit LA 2025

Immerse yourself in the future of mobile growth alongside 200+ industry leaders at App Growth Summit LA 2025, where groundbreaking strategies meet unparalleled networking opportunities.

February 6, 2025Los Angeles
webinar

From 0 to 1 on mobile product analytics with PostHog

Getting started with mobile product analytics can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Join us for an in-depth conversation with Anna Szell, Product Manager at PostHog, as we walk through the essential steps to building an effective analytics foundation for mobile apps.

February 5, 2025Online
Launch Party 2025
webinar

RevenueCat Launch Party – January 2025

Join us as for our latest Launch Party - a live webinar designed to keep you in the loop with RevenueCat product enhancements and new feature rollouts. In this session, we'll walk through the biggest product highlights of 2024, including everything new we launched since our April Launch Party.

January 16, 2025Online

