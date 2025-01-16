Swiftable 2023

developer

RC Talk:

Speaker: Josh Holtz

Software engineer, RevenueCat

Josh is the lead maintainer of fastlane tools, founder of the Deep Dish Swift conference, and software engineer at RevenueCat. He started working on fastlane in 2015 and took over as lead maintainer in 2018. He has a passion for building tools that others find helpful. He’s been active in the indie developer community starting Indie Dev Monday (a weekly newsletter), admin of indieapps.space Mastodon instance, and releasing apps such as ConnectKit, An Otter RSS, and Playpen.