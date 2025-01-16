RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up
developer

Swiftable 2023

Bringing all iOS communities together in one place, where people share knowledge and development expertise

Swiftable 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 12:00 AM – Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 AM

RC Talk:

Josh Holtz at Swiftable 2023

Speaker: Josh Holtz

Software engineer, RevenueCat

Josh is the lead maintainer of fastlane tools, founder of the Deep Dish Swift conference, and software engineer at RevenueCat. He started working on fastlane in 2015 and took over as lead maintainer in 2018. He has a passion for building tools that others find helpful. He’s been active in the indie developer community starting Indie Dev Monday (a weekly newsletter), admin of indieapps.space Mastodon instance, and releasing apps such as ConnectKit, An Otter RSS, and Playpen.

Subscribe to newsletters

Watch more

developer

App Growth Summit LA 2025

Immerse yourself in the future of mobile growth alongside 200+ industry leaders at App Growth Summit LA 2025, where groundbreaking strategies meet unparalleled networking opportunities.

February 6, 2025Los Angeles
webinar

From 0 to 1 on mobile product analytics with PostHog

Getting started with mobile product analytics can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Join us for an in-depth conversation with Anna Szell, Product Manager at PostHog, as we walk through the essential steps to building an effective analytics foundation for mobile apps.

February 5, 2025Online
Launch Party 2025
webinar

RevenueCat Launch Party – January 2025

Join us as for our latest Launch Party - a live webinar designed to keep you in the loop with RevenueCat product enhancements and new feature rollouts. In this session, we'll walk through the biggest product highlights of 2024, including everything new we launched since our April Launch Party.

January 16, 2025Online

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

Talk to salesTry It For Free

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study